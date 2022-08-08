Auditor-General raises concerns about accountability in Three Waters plan

Minister for Infrastructure Grant Robertson says the water entities will still be accountable to

The Auditor-General says the Government’s legislation for Three Waters reform risks removing important checks and balances, allowing the new water entities to operate without proper public accountability.

John Ryan, the Controller and Auditor-General, wrote to Parliament saying the legislation “could have an adverse effect on public accountability, transparency, and organisational performance”.

The Auditor-General, which is an independent office of Parliament that monitors the government, published its submission on the Water Services Entities Bill on Monday. The submission raised concerns about how the entities would be held to account for delivering drinking water and managing the storm and waste water systems.

National Party local government spokesperson Simon Watts​ said the report was “scathing”, and should encourage the Government to halt its reforms.

National has been rallying against the Three Waters reform, promising to remove the entire system if it’s elected next year.

Watts said the Auditor-General’s report revealed clear shortcomings in the Government’s legislation, which he said should have been abundantly clear to the Government given it took four years to get this far.

“This legislation has been poorly thought through, poorly drafted and not well-thought-out. It raises significant issues in regard to performance reporting, accountability and transparency,” he said.

The minister for infrastructure, Grant Robertson, said the Government would take the Auditor-General’s report seriously – but he disagreed the bill would diminish public accountability of water infrastructure.

“Our goal is that these entities are accountable to their communities, and we will have that via the representative groups that appoint members of the board and set the performance expectation documents. No doubt, all the local authorities involved in that will have some considerable say and influence,” he said.

But the Auditor-General also raised concerns about the representative groups and the boards of the water entities, saying they appeared to have overlapping responsibilities and their individual duties were not always clear.

The Government’s Three Waters plan would see all the country’s drinking, waste and storm water managed by four new entities – rather than individual councils.

Under the new system, set to start in 2024, councils across the country will be expected to work with mana whenua and councils in their regions on representative groups.

Those representative groups would appoint members to four new water management boards.

The Auditor-General said these measures would not be enough to maintain public accountability of the water entities.

“Water Services Entities cannot be held to account by ratepayers like local authorities are, nor can they be held accountable by Parliament because they are not Crown entities this makes direct accountability to their respective communities more important,” he said.

“I am concerned about whether these mechanisms will be sufficient.”

The Three Waters reforms have faced heavy criticism from many local councils and the National Party, for taking the infrastructure out of the control of local councils and into new entities.

Watts said he would call for a discussion of the Auditor-General’s submission at select committee, and would ask for a briefing from him.