Jacinda Ardern says it's up to Christopher Luxon to judge Sam Uffindell's suitability as MP

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it's up to National leader Chris Luxon to judge Sam Uffindell's attack on a classmate

Jacinda Ardern says it’s up to Christopher Luxon whether he thinks it’s acceptable for National’s newest MP, Sam Uffindell​, to be a member given he attacked a younger classmate while at boarding school.

The victim of the attack, who was 13-years-old at the time, told Stuff Uffindell​ and three other boys – all aged around 16 – rushed into his dorm at night and bashed him with wooden bed legs.

Uffindell​ acknowledged the attack, which took place 22 years ago at Auckland’s Kings’ College boarding school. He apologised to the victim, who Stuff agreed not to name, nine months before going public with his political aspirations.

Supplied Sam Uffindell entered Parliament after winning the Tauranga by-election in June, for the National Party.

Uffindell entered Parliament this year after winning the Tauranga by-election in June.

READ MORE:

* Tauranga by-election to be held on June 18, after Simon Bridges resigns

* National leader Christopher Luxon knows the 'what', needs to work on the 'how'



The prime minister was asked if it was hypocritical of Uffindell to campaign on an anti-violence platform, given his history, during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

She said it was an issue for the National Party. Within the Labour Party, Ardern said there were screening processes in place that would raise red flags over the conduct of candidates.

“It is up to the National Party and Christopher Luxon how they conduct their own affairs,” she said.

“As leaders, we need to be accountable for our members, our members’ conduct and what we know of our members’ conduct.”

Uffindell​ said he told the National Party about the attack.

A National Party spokesperson confirmed Uffindell told about this incident during the Tauranga by-election candidate selection process. They said it was a significant event reflecting a serious error of judgement by a then 16-year-old, for which he had since apologised, and regretted to this day.

The police did not investigate the attack, but Uffindell​ was “asked to leave” King’s College.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said violence was a concern, generally.

“Attacks on young people, I think we should all be very concerned about,” he said.

The victim said he was left covered in bruises after the attack.