'I'm ashamed of the person I was': National's Sam Uffindell fronts up in Parliament

National MP Sam Uffindell says he has "grown as a person" since his school days when he was involved in an assault on another boy.

Sam Uffindell, the new National MP who viciously assaulted a fellow student while at school, says he was a bully but is a changed man.

The Tauranga MP, who joined Parliament in June, fronted up to media on Tuesday morning, after it was revealed he joined a group of boys who beat up a 13-year-old at King's College boarding school.

Uffindell said he was “a 16-year-old thug” at high school but was not trying to hide his past. “I'm ashamed of the person I was,” he said.

“I was a bully at school, and I’m not proud of that at all.”

Stuff on Monday reported Uffindell was asked to leave King's College for beating a boy. The victim said Uffindell was part of a group who arrived in the middle of the night in his dorm, and bet him with wooden bed legs.

Uffindell said his attack on the 13-year-old boy was the worst act of violence he committed while at high school.

There would have been other instances of violence, such as “punching” or “tackling” other students, but nothing as bad as this nighttime attack, he said.

Voters didn’t know about Uffindell’s past, but the National Party selection panel did.

Uffindell declared the incident when he applied to run for the National Party in Tauranga. He said he discussed it with the selection panel, and Peter Goodfellow, the party president at the time, was aware of the incident.

However, party leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis were not informed. National MP Todd McClay was aware of the assault, as National’s campaign chair for the Tauranga by-election.

Luxon said he and Willis should have been told, and he said the public had a right to know.

National's Christopher Luxon says he stands behind his Tauranga MP San Uffindell.

On Tuesday morning, Luxon said he was sticking by Uffindell. He said he was a person of good character, was fronting the issue and was “genuinely remorseful”.

“He is genuinely regretful and he’s shown tremendous amounts of contrition and empathy for the victim ... He is not the same person that he was 22 years ago.

“He has my support. But clearly he needs to be able to build back trust with the voters in Tauranga.”

He said “deep reference checks” were conducted after Uffindell declared his expulsion from Kings College. But Luxon said he should have been informed, as should have the delegates of the party’s Tauranga branch and the voters in that electorate.

“I think the voters in Tauranga should have been informed so they can form your own judgment and should have had that information.”

Luxon said his “thoughts were with the victim”.

“I can only imagine the hurt, the pain, the suffering, the impact that this event has had on them.”

National's Sam Uffindell says he still wants to be an MP under the leadership of Christopher Luxon.

Uffindell had apologised to the victim nine months before announcing his intention to run for the Tauranga seat, which he won in a by-election in June.

Uffindell told Stuff he regretted the attack.

“I regret it and I was really stupid and I’m apologetic for what happened, and since then I’ve tried to make myself a better person and set an example for my children. I’ve learned a lot from the experience from 20 years ago.”

Uffindell was asked on the campaign trail before the by-election what his biggest mistake was, but didn't reveal the attack. On Tuesday, he said he wasn’t trying to hide from this past.

The victim, who Stuff agreed not to name due to privacy concerns for his young family, said Uffindell’s entry into politics “made me feel his apology wasn’t genuine”.