Live: Top US diplomat meets with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ministers are meeting with senior US diplomat Wendy Sherman as part of her whirlwind tour of the Pacific.

The US Deputy Secretary of State’s visit to Wellington comes at the tail-end of a week-long tour which included trips to Tonga and Solomon Islands, where she discussed new US embassies, as well as Samoa and Canberra.

Sherman will hold a bilateral meeting with Ardern, while also signing cooperative agreements with Economic and Regional Development Minister Stewart Nash and Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty.

Speaking ahead of her bilateral with Ardern, Sherman said the US-NZ relationship was “so incredibly valuable”.

Jung Yeon-je/AP Wendy Sherman is in New Zealand at the tail-end of a week-long tour. (File photo)

Nash will meet with Sherman to sign the Framework Agreement, which provides new opportunities for New Zealand’s space sector and closer collaboration with NASA.

McAnulty and Sherman will acknowledge the signing of the memorandum of cooperation between the two nation’s emergency management agencies.

The US announced a refreshed focus on the Pacific region, which is at the centre of a geopolitical tussle and at the forefront of the climate crisis, in an unprecedented address to the Pacific Islands Forum in July.

The announcement came as the US tries to counter China’s increasing presence in the region, and was the nation's biggest Pacific push since World War II.

Ardern said she was “delighted” about Sherman’s trip to the Pacific and welcomed the US’ focus on Pacific priorities.