NZ ties 'incredibly valuable' to US, visiting diplomat says

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with PM Jacinda Ardern and MPs Stuart Nash and Kieran McAnulty during a visit to Wellington.

A top American diplomat described the United States’ relationship with New Zealand as “incredibly valuable” as she met with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday to discuss China’s influence in the Pacific and the war in Ukraine.

Ardern and ministers met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the end of her whirlwind tour of the Pacific. It included trips to Tonga and Solomon Islands, where she discussed new US embassies, as well as to Samoa and Australia.

“We discussed the strong bilateral partnership between the United States New Zealand on a wide range of issues or cooperation on maintaining a free open, secure and peaceful Indo-Pacific region, to holding Putin accountable for his war of aggression against Ukraine,” Sherman said afer her meeting with Ardern.

Jericho Rock-Archer US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has been on a week-long trip of the Pacific.

“We discussed China and we’ve discussed all the Pacific islands that I went to, we discussed Ukraine and Russia.”

Sherman also signed cooperative agreements with Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash and Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty on Tuesday

Nash met with Sherman to sign the Framework Agreement, which provides new opportunities for New Zealand’s space sector and closer collaboration with NASA. McAnulty and Sherman also acknowledged the signing of the memorandum of cooperation between the two nation’s emergency management agencies.

The US announced a refreshed focus on the Pacific region, which is at the centre of a geopolitical tussle and at the forefront of the climate crisis, in an unprecedented address to the Pacific Islands Forum in July.

The announcement came as the US tries to counter China’s increasing presence in the region, and was the nation's biggest Pacific push since World War II.

Sherman was asked whether New Zealand would ever be let back into the ANZUS agreement, a security treaty with Australia and the US signed in 1951 but which unravelled in 1984 when New Zealand declared itself a nuclear-free zone.

Jericho Rock-Archer Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of State, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Sherman said the US has an “an incredible partnership with New Zealand” and respects its independent foreign policy.

“But we obviously are quite like minded,” she said, including over the war in Ukraine. “We have worked together to deal with counterterrorism efforts we have worked together in space in our emergency management,” she said.

“We have worked together to support the Pacific Islands and help them find a way forward that meets the ambitions of their own citizens, people. The New Zealand has joined as the United States has, in partnership in the Blue Pacific, a coordinated effort to really make resources available in the Pacific. I could go on and on.

“We are both launch partners for the Indo-Pacific economic framework, so we have an incredible bond and are just delighted to be here.”

Ardern said she was “delighted” about Sherman’s trip to the Pacific and welcomed the US’ focus on the Pacific.