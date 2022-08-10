The bullying claims against Sam Uffindell and what is next for National's newest MP

National MP Sam Uffindell says he has "grown as a person" since his school days when he was involved in an assault on another boy.

Sam Uffindell, National's newest MP, has been stood down from caucus as he faces new allegations of bullying.

Uffindell faces intense scrutiny, with National Party leader Christopher Luxon standing him down late on Tuesday night saying the accusations against the new MP are “very concerning”. Questions about Uffindell’s suitability to be an MP started on Monday, when Stuff revealed he had attacked a younger student while at King’s College boarding school.

Uffindell now faces an investigation into his conduct, before he can return to the National caucus, after RNZ spoke to a former flatmate who said he once pounded on her door while screaming obscenities at her. She said she had to escape through her bedroom window.

The breakdown

On Monday, Stuff reported details of Uffindell’s time at King’s College boarding school. There, he and three other year 11 students went into a 13-year-old's dorm room in the middle of the night and attacked him. The victim said they used wooden bed legs to hit him, leaving him bruised.

Uffindell confirmed the attack and said he had apologised to the victim last year, more than 20 years after the attack.

The National Party confirmed he revealed the attack to the party during its selection process for the Tauranga candidacy, with MP Todd McClay and former party president Peter Goodfellow made aware.

Just after 11.20pm on Tuesday night, Luxon said Uffindell had been suspended after another accusation of bullying emerged – this time from a former flatmate who had spoken to RNZ. Uffindell rejected the ex-flatmate’s accusation.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Sam Uffindell speaks to reporters on Tuesday morning, after details of his high school assault emerge.

Why it matters

The victim of the night-time attack said he “felt sick” when he saw Uffindell appear as a candidate for the Tauranga by-election, just nine months after the apology. He said Uffindell's political aspirations made him doubt if the apology was genuine but the MP insisted it was.

Party leader Christopher Luxon said he should have been told about Uffindell’s attack on the 13-year-old, and said the public had a right to know as well. But neither National nor Uffindell disclosed the attack during the by-election earlier this year.

Outside Parliament, this attack has been used as an example of a culture where bullying is normalised.

Uffindell is facing questions about if he is fit to be a member of Parliament. Both Uffindell and Luxon said this attack could constitute a criminal action. But Uffindell was not charged. He was only asked to leave the school.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff National Party leaders Nicola Willis and Christopher Luxon say they were not told about Sam Uffindell’s attack on a younger student.

Key players

In Parliament, the National Party has faced questions about who knew about Uffindell’s attack – and when.

Luxon and deputy Nicola Willis both say they didn't find out until Stuff broke the news on Monday.

Uffindell said then party president Peter Goodfellow was aware of the attack, before he was selected as National's Tauranga candidate.

National MP Todd McClay, as chairperson of the Tauranga campaign, was also aware of the attack. He said it was not his place to tell Luxon or Willis.

Stuff Sam Uffindell entered Parliament through the Tauranga by-election.

Who said what

Uffindell, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, described himself as a “16-year-old thug" but said he was a changed man.

“I was a bully at school and I’m not proud of that at all,” he said.

“At high school, I wasn't a great person at all. There will be other instances where I've hurt people, one way or another. I just want to be perfectly clear about that.

“I’ve said to my wife and my parents I don't like the person I was as a teenager, I’m not proud of that person, and I am a significantly different person to who I was back then.”

Luxon stood by his MP on Tuesday morning but then stood him down late that night.

“I’m telling you, Sam Uffindell has changed from the 16-year-old teenager who was expelled from school 22 years ago. We have had assurances,” he said on Tuesday morning.

Luxon said he considered the attack an “assault” but noted Uffindell was never charged. He said this did not diminish the sincerity of the party's recent “tough on crime" branding.

Then, at 11.22pm on Tuesday, he issued a statement:

“This evening my office became aware of very concerning accusations made to RNZ about behaviour shown by Mr Uffindell toward a female flatmate in 2003 while at university.”

What is next?

The National Party has commissioned QC Maria Dew to investigate accusations against Uffindell. New National Party president Sylvia Wood said she hoped the review would be finished in two weeks. Luxon said the terms of reference of the investigation “are yet to be confirmed and will be finalised over the next couple of days”.

