Gun reform to pass into law, and 'three strikes' law repealed

The Government has scrapped the three strikes law, a controversial mandatory sentencing regime it said caused “absurd and perverse” outcomes, despite opposition from National and ACT.

It was the first of two law and order bills to pass third reading in the House on Tuesday, alongside a bill which aims to keep guns out of the hands of people convicted of serious violence offences or gun crimes.

Labour MP Ginny Andersen,​ who used to work for the Ministry of Justice, described the three strikes regime as “window dressing” and ineffective. It was created in 2010 under the National-led government, and directs judges to sentence a third-time serious offender to the maximum sentence.

But it has had a disporportional impact on Māori while the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court have found sentences contravene the Bill of Rights Act.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Labour MP Ginny Andersen said the three strikes law was ineffective. (File photo)

Andersen said she would manually record what strike an offender was on and call the prosecutor to let them know, while employed by the ministry.

She and her colleagues used to draw straws to determine who would tell former police minister Judith Collins how many offenders before the courts hadn’t been sentenced under the three strikes law that week, because there was no way of keeping tabs.

ACT MP Nicole McKee spoke against the bill and said the regime “kept the worst of the worst from participating in a free for all”.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said the law made the justice system “even more racist”.

She supported repealing the three strikes law “or as the National Party call it, the three strikes unless you want to go to King’s College legislation repeal bill”, a quip in response to Sam Uffindell, the new National MP.

National Party leaders say he deserved a second chance, after it was revealed he viciously assaulted a fellow student while at the prestigious school.

The bill passed its third reading with 77 votes for and 43 votes against.

The Firearms Prohibition Order Legislation Bill also passed its third reading with support from National, ACT and the Green Party.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Police Minister Chris Hipkins says more gun reforms are in the pipeline. (File photo)

Under the bill, an order can be made against a person convicted of a serious violent offence or gun crime, to stop them accessing firearms or ammunition. The order lasts for a decade and makes it a further criminal offence to breach the order.

It was introduced by former police minister Poto Williams as part of gun law reforms after the 2019 mosque terror attack in Christchurch. The bill was introduced on December 15 and passed its second reading on August 4.

Goldsmith said National had been calling for the bill “for quite some time” but said it was part of the Government’s “Jekyll and Hyde” approach to crime, having repealed the three-strikes law.

“This bill will help in some degree, but could’ve helped more,” he said.

Labour MP Vanushi Walters ​said the two bills spoke to the Government’s commitment to community safety.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins said there was further legislation in the pipeline on gun reform.