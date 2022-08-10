Unions tells of teenaged hospitality staff facing 'pervasive and never-ending' sexual harassment

Staff as young as 16 say they have been sexually harassed at work, but don’t know what to do, a union representing hospitality workers says. (File photo)

A proposed bill to extend the amount of time a person can seek a personal grievance after being sexually harassed from 90 days to a year is before select committee.

It has cross-party support and passed its first reading in May.

It is the first piece of legislation for the workplace as a result of the #metoo movement.

A Government report found New Zealand has higher rates of sexual harassment than comparative countries, but few cases appear before the Employment Relations Authority of the Employment Court.

Teenagers as young as 16 are among those who face sexual harassment while working in hospitality, a Unite Union survey has found, as the Government looks to loosen the time-limit for seeking legal redress.

Lawyers, unions and victims support a proposed law change seeking to increase the time someone can raise a personal grievance for workplace sexual harassment from 90 days from the incident, to a year although some, including Unite, have called for the timeframe to be extended even further.

“In our experience it’s a very rare circumstance where we have a worker who has managed to overcome pressure from management, workplace culture, has processed what has happened to them and the trauma of it, and then muster[ed] the courage to speak out in 90 days, [it] simply has not been the reality,” Unite co-leader Lauren McGee told the Education and Workforce select committee on Wednesday.

A union survey found 13% of its members had been sexually harassed. All of them were younger than 40, but more than one in four of those were young than 20.

“We are talking about 16, 17-year-olds here,” she said. The figure would be higher if it had been able to survey non-members, she said, but as many as 293 workers responded to the survey. “It is a pervasive and never-ending problem.”

Barrister Sarah Bashey, from Fleming Singleton Law, ​said it takes employees some time to work out what they want to do. The firm deals with harassment complaints from victims older than those represented by Unite.

“A lot of times an employee has minimised the problem, they have made a joke of it, they don’t understand [or] comprehend [what has happened],” she said.

“They want to avoid the harasser, they are in fear, they’ve already approached the harasser and attempted to informally stop that behaviour, or they went to their employer and asked for an investigation.”

The most common response was to leave the job, she said, in which instance the 90-day time limit was not sufficient.

She said the bill was a "step in the right direction” but didn’t go far enough.

Labour MP Deborah Russell, who introduced the bill, said the committee can consider extending the proposal to more than a year.

“Many [of the submitters] want a longer time and various times have been suggested, either two years, six years to align with civil matters, some say there should be no time limits,” she said.

The committee could also consider whether reform should include bullying and other types of harassment, including racial, because they are also patterns of behaviour people only understand after a certain amount of time, she said.