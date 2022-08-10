More than 30 per cent of soldiers unhappy with wages, as attrition diminishes Defence Force

More than 30 per cent of soldiers have been unhappy with their wages, according to a survey, and nearly as many were actively considering quitting.

The survey results, from September 2021, showed 34 per cent of army soldiers were dissatisfied with their pay, and 27 per cent were actively looking to leave. This could equate to more than 1100 soldiers of the 4500-strong army wanting to walk out the door.

Attrition has worsened in the months since, and the Government has promised to staunch the numbers leaving the Defence Force through $90 million committed to pay at the 2022 Budget.

ACT Party defence spokesman Dr James McDowall, who obtained the survey under the Official Information Act, said pay was the “big factor” behind attrition and difficultly hiring new recruits.

“Attrition has gotten worse across all three branches [army, navy, air force], and I’m receiving more and more complaints and concerns from personnel,” he said.

The September 2021 survey of 2554 army personnel showed the majority, 57.7 per cent were satisfied with their job, however fewer, 46 per cent, believed their pay was “fair for the work I do”.

Of those surveyed, 20 per cent said they were “neutral” on the question of pay, and 34 per cent were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied.

Some 27 per cent were actively looking to leave the Defence Force, 31.1 per cent were neutral on this, and 41.7 per cent were happy to stay.

The Defence Force had since 2017 also failed to reach its recruitment targets on a raft of specialised jobs each year, from helicopter pilots to chefs, according to information obtained by McDowell.

McDowall said the problem would only compound if Defence Force personnel couldn’t be retained and recruited, and the Government was “dreaming” if it thought $90m was enough.

“The reality is there’s quite a lot of catch up to do ... They need to do quite a bit more.”

Defence Minister Peeni Henare said increasing attrition was a challenge for the Defence Force, shared by other militaries around the world.

“Now that the borders have opened and countries are slowly getting back to business as usual, I'm confident that we will see a corresponding lift in morale ... as our people can get back to doing more of the overseas deployments that many have signed up for,” he said, in the House.

“We have invested $90 million ... I've made it clear that my expectation is that money is to keep specialist skills and to lift the lowest wages.”

He said he was sick of National and ACT talking down the Defence Force.