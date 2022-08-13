Senior staffer levels bullying allegation at Labour MP

Jacinda Ardern says Labour has 'acted in good faith' towards MP Dr Gaurav Sharma.

A senior parliamentary staffer says she was the victim of bullying while working for Labour MP Anna Lorck, including being forced to move furniture around the office for an hour, and sober drive her home outside work hours.

The claims come after a week of sensational allegations at Parliament beginning with National’s standing down and investigation of MP Sam Uffindell over historical bullying and harassment claims.

This was followed by little-known Labour backbencher Dr Gaurav Sharma on Thursday accusing Parliamentary Services of failing in its duties, and saying it was complicit in the bullying of MPs by his own party.

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there were no widespread issues of bullying within the Labour caucus. But Sharma wasn’t finished with his extraordinary public attack, and later Friday published a long and excoriating social media post outlining grievances that went back to his “day 0” in Parliament.

READ MORE:

* Parliament's Speaker Trevor Mallard to MPs: 'Behave or I'll out you'

* Men and women behaving badly: Why won't MPs sign a code of conduct?

* Parliamentary staffer stood down following historic assault claim



The new bullying claims involving Lorck, however, come from a woman who says what she experienced is not an isolated incident. Stuff has agreed not to name her in order to protect her career prospects.

“People shouldn’t get away with this behaviour, Parliament should be exemplary. The irony of these situations is just horrific,” she said.

“There is such a power imbalance as well, you feel like you can’t do anything.”

Lorck, in a statement, did not respond to specific allegations but said she works as “as constructively and as supportively as possible to create a positive working environment for my team”.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Labour MP Anna Lorck, pictured on her first day in Parliament, has been accused of bullying her staff. (File photo)

“This includes having what I see as [a] good and open working relationship with the Parliamentary Service.”

The woman, who worked in Parliament for more than a decade, said she was Lorck’s third executive assistant in about a year and a half. She started in October and resigned last Wednesday. Lorck entered Parliament in 2020 following Labour’s election landslide.

She said she and another staff member raised their concerns about Lorck with Parliamentary Service in February, but were only offered counselling. She then raised her concerns with the Labour whip's office.

“I said, look, her behaviour is erratic, it is really hard to work for her, she is being rude, demanding, she will ask you one thing and send you 15 emails in a day asking you to do all this stuff - she was over the place.”

The woman described an incident where she and another staff member were asked to move furniture around the office, in what she believed was retaliation for not picking a coffee up for Lorck, and another where she was staying at Lorck’s house when the pair were travelling to Hawke’s Bay for work.

“Because she didn’t like using her budget on staff things, one night I stayed at her house,“ she said.

Lorck went to visit a senior public servant that night, and the woman went with her.

“Anna just drank and drank and drank...and she said now you will have to drive me home because I can’t drive.”

After she complained, Parliamentary Service tried to move her into a different executive assistant role, but she said this was stopped by Labour Chief Whip Duncan Webb who thought the pair could resolve the problem.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour MP and senior whip Duncan Webb says his party takes employment issues very seriously. (File photo)

The woman said the relationship was beyond repair.

The woman’s allegations are the latest in a string of incidents at Parliament. The executive assistant to former National MP Nick Smith spoke of being “left as road kill” by Parliamentary Services after he was bullied, while a 2019 report into workplace culture found endemic bullying and harassment where MPs are “treated like gods” and have a “master and servant” relationship with their staff.

Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero wouldn’t confirm how many executive assistants had worked for Lorck.

“Staff situations can change for a variety of reasons, and it would be inappropriate to release these details,” he said.

He said the service will continue to handle all workplace situations with care and respect.

“The service uses a range of processes to cordially resolve issues which may arise in political offices, which can include relocating staff to other MP offices, however this is not always possible.”

Labour Chief Whip Duncan Webb said the party took employment issues very seriously, and worked through them with the Parliamentary Service.

He described the process generally as involving coaching and mentoring for the MP and support for the staff member.

“Following standard workplace practices, this is usually a confidential process in order to protect the staff member,” he said.

“The Labour caucus also has internal processes to up-skill MPs throughout their tenure and if specific issues arise extra support is usually provided to assist MPs address them.”