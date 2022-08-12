Gaurav Sharma, the political rookie who struck out at his own party

When the rookie Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma first rose in the House, he spoke about standing up to bullies.

He had been bullied at high school, he said. A prominent paediatric surgeon had bullied him for months while he was at university. And at times he was confronted by racism – dubbed a “curry candidate” – on the campaign trail.

On Thursday, 18 months after standing in Parliament to give his maiden speech, Sharma extended his criticism of bullying to his own Labour Party, the prime minister’s office, and Parliamentary Service.

But his claims – that “rampant” bullying and a culture of fear at Parliament had “staff leaving in droves” – were provided with no evidence and have been disputed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Largest Labour caucus ever arrives for first day of MP-school

* River city runs red as Labour claims Hamilton's east and west seats

* Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern claims biggest Labour victory in 50 years



The problems, Ardern said, related to Sharma’s situation and were not wider. A “hiring freeze” had been placed on the new MP’s office, as issues raised by staff were being resolved.

“Starting out as a new MP can be challenging ... Managing staff can be hard, so our focus with Gaurav from the start has been to take a constructive approach,” Ardern said.

Sharma’s allegation, published in an opinion column in NZ Herald on Thursday, has put the previously little-known Hamilton West MP on the national stage.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Gaurav Sharma during question time in the House. (file photo)

A doctor with a wide-ranging resume, Sharma was the beneficiary of Labour’s unprecedented victory in the 2020 election, winning the Hamilton West electorate from National Party’s Tim Macindoe, who held it for 12-years prior.

Sharma had also contested and lost the 2017 election, arriving in the electorate two and a half months before polling day to be confirmed as the party’s candidate without contest, after Labour’s longstanding MP in the electorate, Sue Moroney, quit earlier in the year.

Before his entry into politics, Sharma trained as a doctor and was a Fulbright scholar, according to his maiden speech, Linkedin resume, and interviews.

Sharma was born in India, in the Himalayas, and came to New Zealand as a 12-year-old. His father had arrived in the country years earlier, “with $250 in his pocket and a dream for a better life”, at times sleeping in the Auckland Domain as he sought to get himself established.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF/Waikato Times Hamilton West MP Dr Gaurav Sharma. (file photo)

Sharma grew up in Epsom, Auckland, and went to Auckland Grammar school, where a former headmaster taught him to “stand up to bullies”. He went on to Auckland University and, during his study, he worked briefly at a hospital in Mongolia in 2010 and interned at the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva in 2012.

From 2012 to 2015, he worked as a surgeon in various wards at Auckland City, Counties Manukau, and North Shore hospitals. In 2014, he spent a year on the board of the Auckland Refugee Council.

During this time, he joined Labour to volunteer for Phil Goff in 2014.

Seeking skills to make a “system-wide change”, he was granted a Fulbright scholarship for post-graduate study in business administration in Washington DC.

As told by Sharma in his maiden speech, his time in the US – as Donald Trump won the presidency – was a call to politics moment.

“I marched on Washington with men and women, young and old, theist and atheist, straight and queer, of all colours against erosion of society's moral fabric and the rhetoric of device and unscientific conspiracy theories that are at the cusp of being normalised in this post-truth world,” he said.

“This is what made me run for Parliament in 2017.”

Sharma, speaking to Stuff in 2017, said he had been working on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign before returning to New Zealand to stand for Labour. He said he was a supporter of Ardern before she was the deputy leader, or leader, of the party.

Losing in 2017, he spent two years working as a GP in Hamilton before being elected in 2020.

After he told his story in a maiden speech in the House, Ardern gave him a hug.

On Thursday, he made a pointed remark seemingly directed at Ardern when alleging bullying: “Politicians especially at the top of our current system ... often talk about ’changing the system’ and ‘kindness’, but as the saying goes ‘charity must start at home’.”