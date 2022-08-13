'There is no one like you': Jacinda Ardern tears up in speech remembering Michael Cullen

The public will get the opportunity to remember Sir Michael Cullen at a memorial on Saturday.

There were a lot of laughs, a few tears, plenty of stories and even some dancing as a large crowd celebrated the life of former deputy PM Sir Michael Cullen in the Bay of Plenty.

A memorial service was held at Te Kura Whare in Tāneatua, just south of Whakatāne on Saturday.

Cullen, 76, died in Whakatāne in hospice care on August 19, 2021.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the crowd she is a direct beneficiary of Cullen’s legacy.

One story she shared was that Cullen was not always good at opening messages.

Demonstrating this by sharing when she sent him a text message, which he left unopened before he died.

”So today I will read that message with all of you instead.

Martin Hunter/Stuff The four new ministers in 1987 from left Bill Jeffries, David Butcher, Helen Clark and Michael Cullen.

“Michael at the risk of sentimentality, which I suspect you probably hate, I wanted to say thank you. You will never know the impact you have had on me.”

Through tears, she continued.

“Thanks for always having time for me, no matter what stage in my political career. Thank you for your intellect, your humour, your kindness, there is no-one like you Michael, I am so lucky to have known you, lots of love from me.”

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark was one of the last to speak, sharing from when she met Cullen in the second half of the 1970s at the annual conferences of the Labour Party in the Wellington Town Hall.

She went on to tell of their journey up the political ranks, which culminated in them being prime minister and deputy prime minister for six of their nine years in government.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Prime Minister Helen Clark and Finance Minister Michael Cullen during the 2004 Budget speech.

“Over these many years we developed a great professional relationship which was fundamental to the achievements of our government.

“I relied on Michael not only to lead on economic and fiscal policy but also to be a Mr Fixit.

“There were always complex issues and challenges over those nine years in government which required his razor sharp intellect to be applied to find solutions.”

Earlier, Annette King, former deputy prime minister, and currently the high commissioner to Australia, told those gathered of her close friendship with Cullen.

She described him as a doer, thinker and a problem solver.

Sir Michael Cullen and his wife Anne Collins after the Investiture ceremonies at Auckland's Government House in 2012.

“He was the master of the one-liner, with a wit that is rare.”

She said he used to pass her notes at Question Time, “most I can’t repeat”.

In her opinion he was one of the best politicians in New Zealand’s history.

Cullen’s family gave glimpses of the man who was born in England, and moved to Christchurch at a young age.

His wife Anne said it was nearly a year since his death, and she didn’t want it to be a mournful occasion and neither did Cullen, who helped organise the memorial with Speaker and former colleague Trevor Mallard.

While Cullen had chosen the music for the memorial, Anne had slipped in a song, Time Of My Life from Dirty Dancing and got everyone up to dance to the movie scene.

Ross Setford Then Treaty Minister Michael Cullen, left, performs a hongi with Tame Iti, at the negotiation ceremony over historic Treaty of Waitangi Claims in 2008.

The former finance minister, who had retired to Ōhope, had announced his lung cancer diagnosis in March 2020.

Cullen had served as deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2008, and as finance minister from 1999 to 2008, under Helen Clark’s Labour Government.

At the time of his death Ardern said, in a statement, he was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years.

“Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country.”

Cullen, who was first elected to Parliament in 1981, also served as Minister of Finance, Minister of Tertiary Education, and Attorney-General.

He retired from Parliament in 2009, took up various governance roles including chairing the Earthquake Commission, and was involved in the Treaty of Waitangi settlement negotiations for Te Kotahitanga o Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāi Tūhoe.

He stood down from the position of chairman of the Bay of Plenty and Lakes District Health Boards when announcing his cancer diagnosis in March 2020.