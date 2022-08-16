Fire service broke rules over $20m of contracts, National MP says

Clark Townsley of the NZPFU say there is a total disconnect between FENZ senior management and the firefighters on the ground.

The blowtorch is on the fire service over more than $20 million of spending on contracts that were not properly tendered or broke Government procurement rules.

National’s internal affairs spokesperson Todd Muller is raising questions about Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s (FENZ) fiscal discipline, amid industrial action by career firefighters who say they are underpaid, short-staffed and poorly resourced.

It follows a report from the Office of the Auditor-General which recommended FENZ improve its procurement function and identify long-term contracts which may have been renewed without a competitive process.

Muller has found 23 contracts, newly signed, extended or renewed over the last five years, which weren’t put out to market. An exemption from Government procurement rules was also not identified.

READ MORE:

* 11 fire stations in Auckland closed or short staffed on Saturday

* Fire truck shortage: Dozens of new chassis sit idle for a year amid cracking woes

* SkyCity Convention Centre fire: Union survey reveals firefighters were fatigued, ate 'party food'



FENZ – which was created in 2017 after an amalgamation of urban and rural fire services – had failed to adhere to the rules, he said.

The spending totalled $20,057,512 and included $12.8m on testing and repair of breathing apparatus, $1.04m for disposal of foam, $2m on compressors, and $1.2m on signage and branding on trucks.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s internal affairs spokesman Todd Muller says Fire and Emergency New Zealand is not focused on properly resourcing front line staff.

“They haven’t brought the level of fiscal discipline that National would expect for an organisation of this scale,” Muller said. “The failures across many of their procurement strategies reinforce that point. There are all sorts of examples where they have spent money that is probably dubious in terms of priority.”

He pointed to a blow-out on spending on contractors and consultants up from $4.5m in its last year as the fire service, to more than $140m over five years as FENZ.

“What I see is a culture where they are not focused on what they should be focused on: ensuring their front line is appropriately supported and resourced, so they can do the job,” Muller said.

In March, Parliament’s Governance and Administration Committee raised concerns about compliance with Government procurement rules.

This came after the Auditor-General recommended improvements and formal approval arrangements for procurement and renewal of contracts. The watchdog wanted a “clear expectation” that renewals were put to competitive tender.

“Although FENZ complies with the Government Procurement Rules, we were advised that an independent assessor ... found evidence of historic non-compliance with the Government rules when renewing contracts for the supply of FENZ uniforms,” the select committee said.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Fire fighters dampen down hotspots at a suspicious fire on South Brighton spit.

The Auditor-General asked FENZ to track down other long-term contracts which broke the rules. But when the committee’s MPs asked for an update FENZ said “no such review was taking place.”

MPs expressed concern. “We recommend that FENZ undertake this work as soon as possible to ensure that any historic breaches of the...rules are identified,” the committee said.

The Auditor-General’s office confirmed that procurement processes are an area of particular focus for the FENZ annual audit for 2021/22, which is currently under way.

FENZ disputed that it was asked to do a review of contracts. Deputy chief executive Darryl Purdy said that although the auditor asked for any problematic contracts to be identified, FENZ was already working through those that had been renewed or extended without going to the open market.

“We will be either returning to market or seeking an exemption under the Government Procurement Rules while we plan for a return to market,” Purdy said.

“We understand that, to the extent the Office of the Auditor General referred to any ‘review’ requested by Audit NZ, it was referring to these forward-looking work streams that are being undertaken by Fire and Emergency.”

KEVIN STENT New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union's 1900 members go on strike for two hour long periods on Aug 19 and 26.

Muller also pointed to the replacement of an ageing fleet of ‘type three’ trucks which have been plagued by defects. FENZ now wants to buy replacement trucks, despite 35 chassis previously bought to repair the trucks sitting idle in Auckland. Muller says storage costs for the redundant parts are around $210 per day. FENZ confirmed the total cost to date was $77,272.

“They spent $6.3m on components,” Muller said. “This is just a sliver of examples of what you get whenever you dive into their procurement processes.

“FENZ had $468m capital expenditure in the last five years and firefighters are questioning where the money has gone. There has been no improvements to resourcing over that period – ultimately leading to the fleet breaking down. We are witnessing fire trucks breaking down across the country, some in dangerous circumstances such as at the scene of an incident.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Todd Muller says it is costing $210 a day to store redundant fire truck cabs in Auckland.

Muller also raised concerns about contracts for aircraft. In February 2021, it was revealed the service’s annual budget for aerial firefighting blew out by $3m.

An internal report, released to National under the Official Information Act, showed although FENZ had begun to establish an “open panel” of suppliers, it wasn’t publicly advertised.

“The procurement of an area of significant expenditure proceeded independently of the procurement team and without following established practice,” the report said. “This related to numerous, significant Aviation Service Agreements in respect of aircraft operators.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti asked for official advice after concerns were raised about contracts, but says she has no concerns.

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti said she had no concerns about contracts. “I’ve asked for a lot of advice around this and walked through this very carefully. We had 40 different organisations that they had to bring under one umbrella. They have worked really hard at that and are settling in.”

FENZ said it has faced “a significant challenge” to pull together historic contracts and divergent processes and systems across those entities. “As part of this process it has found occurrences of historic non-compliance with the Government Procurement Rules,” Purdy said.

A “significant work programme” also included improving procurement policies. This includes implementing a new contract management system, building up the procurement team and redeveloping policy.

Purdy put the aerial firefighting budget overspend – which also includes equipment hire, fees to external specialist personnel and logistics costs – down to an increased number, duration and complexity of vegetation fires. “This is a result of changes in the climate rather than the characteristics of our response activity or procurement approach.”

FENZ has used the Government Electronic Tender Service (GETS) for the supply of new next-generation appliances. A trial will tale place next year and “will involve significant input from frontline operational personnel,” Purdy said.

“We are also purchasing two further trial appliances which are being designed and built on cab chassis already owned by Fire and Emergency.” He said costs are commercially sensitive.

This is the latest controversy to envelope FENZ, which has faced reports of short-staffing, shoddy equipment, trucks out of commission, a toxic culture, and failure to support traumatised firefighters or protect against occupational cancers.