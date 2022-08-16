Ukraine again urges Jacinda Ardern to visit Kyiv, calls for more support

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Defence Peeni Henare announced New Zealand soldiers will travel to the UK to help train Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine’s newly accredited ambassador to New Zealand is urging Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to travel to Kyiv to see its war with Russia firsthand, saying a visit would show a commitment to democracy.

Ardern, who previously declined the invitation but said such a trip was not “off the table”, on Monday announced the Government would send a further 120 soldiers to the United Kingdom to train Ukrainian soldiers for frontline combat.

“We are playing our part, we are making a contribution, and we will continue to do so,” Ardern said.

The deployment comes less than two weeks after Defence Minister Peeni Henare said Cabinet was not considering further deployments to support Ukraine, and after the new Ukrainian ambassador to New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko​, met with Ardern last week.

“It would be great if she could come to Ukraine,” Myroshnychenko said in an interview. He is based in Canberra and also covers eight Pacific Island nations, and came yo New Zealand last week to present his credentials to the Governor-General.

“It’s about the symbolism of that support, it actually means that your prime minister and your leadership has really taken it [the war] very personally. It's an attack on a democracy in Europe,” he said.

He hoped Ardern would visit Ukraine before the end of the year.

Ardern was invited to Kyiv while she was on a trade mission in Europe but declined due a scheduling conflict. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited around the same time, and other leaders including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have also travelled to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy​ said world leaders, including Ardern, needed to visit Ukraine to see the reality on the ground.

“I think it's important, important for every leader to understand the scale of war ... She said that she will find time and will come,” Zelenskyy said of Ardern, in an interview with New Zealand journalist Tova O’Brien that will be published on Wednesday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces a further deployment to support Ukraine.

Ardern said a trip to Ukraine was not “off the table”, but she had no plans to travel to Europe.

“I'm sure your comprehension of the scale of the conflict, of its impact on the Ukrainian people, I have no doubt is only enhanced by a visit on the ground,” she said.

“But it would not change the level of commitment that I think New Zealand has already demonstrated and will continue to demonstrate.”

Cabinet on Monday decided to deploy 120 soldiers to the United Kingdom, at the invitation of the UK to assist it its efforts in providing basic combat and first aid training to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

The two infantry training teams would leave New Zealand in the coming three weeks, and return at the end of November. The soldiers will not enter Ukraine or participate in combat.

SIMON MORROW/TODAY FM Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine speaks of his enthusiasm to have Jacinda Ardern visit Kyiv, with Tova O’Brien.

Myroshnychenko said he was pleased to hear of the latest deployment, as military training was crucial for the Ukrainian armed forces.

He said he was “moved” to see the Ukrainian flag flying from Parliament. As well as meeting Ardern, he met Henare, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, Speaker Trevor Mallard, and 15 MPs.

“We need your reputation, we need your influence, and we need your voice,” he said.

Also needed, the ambassador said, was more military assistance, including artillery and armoured vehicles.

GOVERNOR-GENERAL/SUPPLIED Ukraine's new ambassador to New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

“You can gift it, we can buy it from you as well ... There is also intelligence-training, cyber-security, lots of other work.”

Henare on Monday said the Defence Force needed its light armoured vehicles and, due to a lack of spare parts and the training required, sending the vehicles to Ukraine would be “giving them a problem instead of supporting”.

Myroshnychenko said he hoped to start negotiations on a free trade agreement with New Zealand, and would be encouraging New Zealand to “adopt” a region of Ukraine, possibly alongside Australia, to aid the rebuild of the country.

Myroshnychenko said Ukraine’s war with Russia, which rekindled in February with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, would continue until the Ukrainian military drove out Russian troops from the country’s entire territory, including the Crimean Peninsula which Russia annexed in 2014.

“We need to have some heavy offensive weapons, long range missiles, and to gain some jets because that's on the way how we can repel the Russians. And only then we can probably sign a peace deal with them.

“We don't know how long it's going to last. Nobody knows right? Because it all depends on how well we were equipped to keep on the fight.”