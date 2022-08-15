Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says caucus will this week meet to resolve MP Gaurav Sharma 'issues'

Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma talks to Stuff on Friday night in the wake of his excoriating social media post.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will be “seeking a resolution” at a special caucus meeting this week after MP Gaurav Sharma made allegations of widespread bullying at Parliament.

However, Ardern denied seeing the behaviour Sharma described, or having the issues raised with her.

Sharma made a new social media post on Monday afternoon alleging bullying from fellow Labour MP Kieran McAnulty, when he was the party’s chief whip.

The post followed an extraordinary social media post on Friday night which included claims of widespread bullying by Labour whips and Parliamentary Service.

READ MORE:

* Nauhria, Sharma, Rahman, and Supreme Sikh Society honoured at Hall of Fame Awards 2021

* Parliament returns for the year with a packed day of confidence votes and urgent lawmaking

* Election 2020: Largest Labour caucus ever arrives for first day of MP-school



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her caucus will meet this week. (File photo)

Ardern said her caucus would convene this week – an unscheduled meeting because it is a recess week – to decide the next steps.

The caucus will also determine whether Sharma has broken rules against bringing the party into disrepute.

“We will essentially have the opportunity to come together as a team. It does not constitute a full caucus unless everyone is invited so of course, for natural justice, Gaurav Sharma would be a part of that meeting.

“Essentially, it is an opportunity for him [and] for the team to discuss what the next steps would be,” she said.

Sharma’s post, made during the weekly post-Cabinet conference, included anonymous text messages, which he claimed were from MPs who were also bullied. He said he would not reveal their identities because they were already scared because of bullying.

It follows a week of sensational allegations at Parliament, beginning with National’s standing down and investigation of MP Sam Uffindell over historical bullying and harassment claims.

A senior parliamentary staffer on Friday also said she was the victim of bullying while working for Labour MP Anna Lorck. She said what she experienced was not an isolated incident. Ardern confirmed there was an employment process under way.

Ardern said Parliamentary Service and whips had intervened over issues within Sharma’s office and the management of his staff, which Sharma believed was bullying.

She defended the support MPs get – which she described as “consistent” and what was needed for a very high-pressure environment.

“I believe we do that.”

A 2019 report into workplace culture found endemic bullying and harassment where MPs are “treated like gods” and have a “master and servant” relationship with their staff.

Parliamentary Service has since confirmed one allegation raised by Sharma – misspending of taxpayers’ money – was normal practice and within the rules.