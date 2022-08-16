Human Rights Commission calls for freeze on rents, increase to accommodation supplement

The Human Rights Commission is calling for an immediate rent freeze and an increase to the accommodation supplement to give renters a reprieve during the cost-of-living crisis. (File photo)

The Human Rights Commission/Te Kāhui Tika Tangata is calling for an immediate rent freeze and an increase to the accommodation supplement to give renters a reprieve during the cost-of-living crisis.

Too many New Zealanders are sacrificing their fundamental human rights to pay the rent, says chief commissioner Paul Hunt.

“We’re very concerned that some students, low-income or single-wage families are having to make trade-offs between the right to adequate food and the right to a decent home,” he said.

At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the government implemented a six-month freeze on rent increases to ease the pressure on renters. The commission is suggesting the government re-instate a temporary freeze.



The People’s Inquiry into Student Wellbeing, released in July, found thousands of students were living in poverty, with two-thirds too poor to cover basics like food, rent and healthcare.

But the problem wasn’t limited to students. “The government of the day has to ensure all New Zealanders can meet their basic living needs,” Hunt said.

The proportion of people renting in Aotearoa was increasing: A third of New Zealanders and half the adult population now rent their homes.

Vee Blackwood, the commission’s housing inquiry manager, said the current rental system was not designed for this growth, or the emergence of a “permanent rental class” – a group of people for whom owning a house would likely never be possible.



The Government’s cost-of-living payment didn’t go far enough – those on the lowest incomes should pay no more than 30% of their income, after tax, on housing, yet in the year ending June 2020, almost half of all renters spent more than this, they said.

These people were “more likely to sacrifice those basic human rights”, Blackwood said.

Other suggestions to ease the burden of rent included longer rental terms – instead of a standard tenancy of one year, Blackwood suggested a five or 10-year contract.

“It means you can put roots down in your rented home, and the community you live in, as opposed to knowing you will need to move next year,” they said – a particular benefit to children in school.

Although some economists argue rent controls are ineffective or carry unintended consequences, the Government had already limited how often landlords could increase rent to once a year (although there were no restrictions on the amount it could increase).

In April, Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said a temporary rent freeze would only be a good thing, but Labour’s housing minister Megan Woods​ said she didn’t want to increase controls on rent or introduce a freeze, focusing instead on increasing supply.



Blackwood said the importance of supply could not be understated, but this “doesn’t happen overnight”. “There needs to be better protections for renters right now.”

Renters United president Geordie Rogers said, despite criticism, “rent controls did work during Covid – it did provide relief for people”.

Criticism of rental controls was often of rent limits determined by location. The more effective solution would be to set limits on how much rents could increase.

“We are 100% supportive of a rent freeze,” he said, as well as advocating for more permanent controls, such as linking rent to inflation.

“If [landlords] want to increase it by more than that, they’ll have to prove they’ve made substantial improvements.”