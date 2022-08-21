Police say they've stopped breaching the OIA - an OIA request shows they haven't

Want to keep an eye on your local MP? This video will explain how the OIA can help.

In 2019, Stuff first published the Redacted series exploring the problems with the Official Information Act. Three years on, we’re revisiting it to see if anything has changed.

When the Chief Ombudsman rapped police for their 'no surprises' policy for ministers, they said they had changed how they deal with official information requests. But a query from Stuff shows they didn’t. Andrea Vance reports.

‘No surprises.’ A phrase that strikes terror into the heart of senior public servants. It is a convention – but not a law – that’s been around since the Bolger-Shipley National Government of the 1990s.

The Cabinet Manual (the rule-book of decision making) spells it out: “In their relationship with ministers, officials should be guided by the “no surprises” principle. As a general rule, they should inform ministers promptly of matters of significance ... particularly where these matters may be controversial or may become the subject of public debate.”

In other words, law-makers don’t want to first read about a problem in their morning newspaper. Over the years, this practice has bled from independently-operated state owned enterprises and Crown entities, to the core Crown agencies.

The control is so tight that the Beehive expects to be informed when a government department is releasing new data under the Official Information Act (OIA). The rationale is it gives the government time to prepare ahead of any potentially contentious or embarrassing issues.

Problems arise when the ‘no surprises’ policy rubs up against freedom of information laws. In July, it was revealed police had fallen foul of Parliament’s information watchdog, the Office of the Ombudsman, over their adherence to the rule.

The agency was allowing 72 hours to alert its minister to any upcoming release of documents. Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier issued a warning, saying the practice shouldn’t delay the release of information to the public or interfere with its OIA obligations.

In short, in most cases, the information should go to a requester at the same time as the minister.

(The Cabinet Manual is less definitive stating a ‘no surprises’ notification “should not unduly delay the release of information.”)

Police told Stuff and Boshier that they had amended their practices and most requests were now notified to the minister at the same time as they are communicated to the requester.

“There are times when it is appropriate for police to give the minister’s office time to see (not review or amend) responses, on a no surprises basis, before they are communicated with the requester,” a spokesperson said.

However, information released to Stuff shows this is not the case. We requested the work logs for the last 50 requests to the agency (between June and August this year).

Just three were sent to the requester and Police Minister Chris Hipkins on the same day. There was a four-day gap in most instances (23), and a one-day delay in many others (12 requests). Six requests were stalled for three days, and four for two days.

In two instances, there was a five and six day hold-up.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF State Services Minister Chris Hipkins talks to Stuff for Redacted, our series on the Official Information Act. (First published in April 2019).

And when we asked police, and the government, about the delays it appears they don’t agree with Boshier.

A spokesperson said: “In response to the Ombudsman’s advice, police initially changed its approach, but found that new approach inconsistent with the no surprises convention as more of the OIAs were considered as matters of significance to the Minister of Police than initially expected.

“The time taken to ensure a no surprises approach for the minister is often one day or less and so doesn’t affect timeliness for requestors. These make up a very small proportion [around 2%] of Police’s OIAs with the vast majority supplied to the requestor without any reference to the minister's office.”

The spokesperson said the minister “does not sign off” on responses. However, Stuff has been told that on occasion the office of former Police Minister Poto Williams asked for amendments to responses supplied in advance.

Hipkins says “it makes sense” for ministers to get a heads-up. “The OIA is an important part of our democracy and I agree that requests should be going back to requesters within the time frames set out in the act.

“On a no-surprises basis, my office receives a heads-up on some OIAs from the agencies I work with, in advance of them being sent to the requester. This ensures we are across the information that is being released from the agency as it may come up in day to day meetings or media engagements.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins is both public service (formally state services) and police minister.

Hipkins says he agrees with the Ombudsman “that this should not interfere with the agency’s statutory obligations to provide information to the requestor as soon as reasonably practicable.”

Boshier says he intends to discuss the matter with Police Commissioner Andrew Coster at their next meeting.

“I expect police to make decisions about whether requests need to be notified to the minister on a case-by-case basis and, if notification is appropriate, to do so either at the same time as the response goes to the requester or a reasonable time in advance of that as warranted by the merits of the case, so as not to interfere with the statutory timeliness obligations,” he said.

“I expect an agency to explain its actions to me. I will call it as I see it if the agency is acting outside of its legal obligations. It is important to get this right.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Police Commissioner Andrew Coster can expect a grilling from Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier at their next meeting.

Boshier said the interaction between a minister and an agency was “crucially important” to the flow of official information and to maintain good government.

“At the same time, agencies and ministers must be sure there is no political interference in the way the public service deals with official information.”

Last year, Stuff revealed police national headquarters failed to answer more than half of OIA requests on time. The longest response time in 2020 was 226 working days – more than 11 times the legal limit of 20 working days.