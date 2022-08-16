Labour caucus to meet to decide what to do about MP Gaurav Sharma after his bullying accusations

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has disputed the allegations made by Labour MP Gaurav Sharma, but says she was aware of issues.

The Labour Party caucus will meet on Tuesday afternoon to determine the fate of Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma, who last week launched an extraordinary attack on his party.

A spokesman for the prime minister said the Labour caucus would hold a virtual meeting at 2.30pm on Tuesday. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would then hold a press conference at the end of the meeting, at about 4pm.

Ardern on Monday said she would be “seeking a resolution” at the special caucus meeting after Sharma levelled bullying allegations at the party’s whips, Parliamentary Service, and the prime minister’s office.

“We will essentially have the opportunity to come together as a team. It does not constitute a full caucus unless everyone is invited so of course, for natural justice, Gaurav Sharma would be a part of that meeting,” Ardern said, on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Verity Johnson: Is Jacinda Ardern prepared to go down with the Labour ship?

* Gaurav Sharma and the Labour caucus: it is now a question of trust

* Looking for a normal life, don't apply for a job in Parliament



“Essentially, it is an opportunity for him [and] for the team to discuss what the next steps would be.”

Sharma has so far produced no substantive evidence to back up his claims of bullying. Ardern has said the party was working to resolve issues between himself and employees, and a “hiring freeze” had been placed on his office.

On Monday afternoon, Sharma again posted on social media alleging bullying from Labour’s former chief whip Kieran McAnulty and claiming other MPs had messaged him complaining of bullying. He provided images of text messages, that were anonymous, and appeared to show concerns being expressed about showing up to work.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Labour Party MP Gaurav Sharma during his clinic session at Anglesea Pharmacy in Hamilton on Friday evening, after he made sweeping allegations of bullying within parliament.

Parliamentary Service has confirmed one allegation raised by Sharma, that a staffer of his had misspent taxpayers’ money, was normal practice and within the rules.

Sharma has also received a letter in support of him, which was sent to various media and apparently signed by 20 local members of the Hamilton West branch of the Labour Party. It is understood that the membership of the branch is significantly higher than 20 people.

The letter, which bears 20 signatures, called for an in-depth inquiry into the issue raised by Sharma.

“Given the serious concerns he has been raising for a long time, we hope that the Parliamentary Services, Labour Party Caucus and the Labour Party political wing will look into an independent and in-depth inquiry into his claims and give him a fair trial that he deserves,” it said.