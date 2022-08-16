Labour MP Gaurav Sharma suspended after 'trust broken'

Jacinda Ardern says Labour has 'acted in good faith' towards MP Dr Gaurav Sharma.

Labour MP Gurav Sharma will be suspended from his party immediately, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

The decision comes after the embattled Labour MP failed to attend a special caucus meeting where his fate was decided after he made claims of widespread bullying at Parliament.

Ardern said the party reached a unanimous decision to suspend him after their “trust was broken”.

But his suspension would be reviewed in December to “allow the chance for return” if he regains the trust of his caucus, she said.

READ MORE:

* Verity Johnson: Is Jacinda Ardern prepared to go down with the Labour ship?

* Gaurav Sharma and the Labour caucus: it is now a question of trust

* Looking for a normal life, don't apply for a job in Parliament



MPs entered a virtual caucus meeting at 2.30pm on Tuesday. Ardern was due to hold a press conference after the meeting at 4pm, but this was delayed by half an hour.

Ardern said she wasn't able to share the decision with Sharma ahead of the announcement but “the breaches here form serious misconduct”.

“There were grounds for expulsion,” she said.

Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will discuss Labour MP Gaurav Sharma’s fate at a special caucus meeting on Tuesday.

Speaking before the meeting, Sharma claimed Labour MPs met late last night to discuss his fate with the party, and today’s official caucus meeting will reveal their “premeditated” position.

He didn’t see any value in Tuesday's meeting, given he understood the rest of the caucus met at 8pm on Monday night, he said.

A masked man resembling Sharma was seen entering the MPs Hamilton home shortly before 5pm, during the Prime Minister's press conference. However knocks on the same door went unanswered.

Ardern confirmed there was a Monday meeting without Sharma, which he found out about after a screenshot of the meeting was accidentally shared. Sharma shared the screenshot with journalists.

Labour MPs wanted a “safe space” where they could talk freely, Ardern said, which was why Sharma wasn’t there.

Sharma, the MP for Hamilton West, has repeatedly alleged he had been bullied by the party's whips, Parliamentary Service, and the prime minister's office in the past week.

Sharma has so far produced no substantive evidence to back up his claims of bullying.

Ardern said the party and Parliamentary Services were working to resolve issues between Sharma and employees, and a hiring freeze that had been placed on his office.

“Staff, multiple, made complaints about the management [and] we had a duty of care to intervene," she said.

“Then, what essentially has been performance management has been turned into accusations of bullying.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Labour Party MP Gaurav Sharma during his clinic session at Anglesea Pharmacy in Hamilton on Friday evening, after he made sweeping allegations of bullying within Parliament.

On Monday afternoon, Sharma again posted on social media alleging bullying from Labour’s former chief whip Kieran McAnulty and claiming other MPs had messaged him complaining of bullying. He provided images of text messages, that were anonymous, and appeared to show concerns about showing up to work.

Parliamentary Service has confirmed one allegation raised by Sharma, that a staffer of his had misspent taxpayers’ money, was normal practice and within the rules.

Sharma has also received a letter in support of him, which was sent to various media and apparently signed by 20 local members of the Hamilton West branch of the Labour Party. It is understood that the membership of the branch is significantly higher than 20 people.

The letter, which bears 20 signatures, called for an in-depth inquiry into the issue raised by Sharma.

“Given the serious concerns he has been raising for a long time, we hope that the Parliamentary Services, Labour Party Caucus and the Labour Party political wing will look into an independent and in-depth inquiry into his claims and give him a fair trial that he deserves,” it said.