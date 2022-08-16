ACT wants 'three strikes' for burglars, community work for young thieves

From a new “three strikes for burglars” to community work for young thieves, ACT has released its plan to combat crime.

The plan could see more people locked up in prison, as the political party wants to make it harder for people to be on electronically monitored bail.

Leader David Seymour said making it harder to get e-bail and introducing three strikes for burglars could lead to more people in prison, which he said was “a far better deal” than having people on the outside.

“Putting people in prisons is expensive, but it's a very good deal compared with having bad people on the street scaring ordinary New Zealanders,” he said.

The party also said it would divert young thieves away from the Youth Court, empowering police officers to impose their own community-based punishments for young offenders.

ACT leader David Seymour says voters are concerned by the "three Cs": cost of living, crime and co-governance.

ACT list MP Nicole McKee, the party’s justice spokesperson, said the justice system was also failing the victims of crime. The Crown should immediately pay court-ordered reparations directly to victims, she said, allowing Inland Revenue to act as the debt collector.

The party has been pushing for a new system for reparations for years, first floating the idea for the Crown to pay victims in 2017.

The policy would immediately pay $120 million to victims of crime still waiting for instalments from offenders, McKee said. She expected Inland Revenue would be able to recover “about 80%” of debts.

The party also reiterated its opposition to the Government’s repeal of the “three strikes law”, which had instructed the courts to impose the toughest possible sentence on third-time offenders of certain crimes.

McKee said there should also be a three-strike policy for burglars.

“The majority of burglars are recidivist. As such, once they commit three burglaries we believe they should go to jail for three years,” she said.

Seymour said the three strikes for burglars shouldn’t apply to common shop theft.

“We do believe that crimes such as theft should not be part of the three strikes regime,” he said.

The party’s plan to deal with youth crime would empower police officers to hand out “infringements” to children and teenagers suspected of stealing. The officer would then be able to force the child to complete community service or pay a fine.

“If you’re caught shoplifting on a Friday, you’re out picking up trash on a Saturday,” McKee said.

“It's about giving back to your community and understanding the damage you're doing to your community.”

McKee said this early and immediate punishment should stop young offenders from progressing to more serious crimes, such as ramraiding stores.

“You won’t see a young ramraider who hasn’t started with a little crime,” she said.

Seymour said if the young suspect wanted to plead innocence or challenge the infringement, they would be able to appeal it through the courts.

He said the youth courts were so overworked that by the time a young person appeared on a small charge, it was too late – and they could already be on the path to more serious offending.