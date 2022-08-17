Labour MP Gaurav Sharma has been suspended. This is what it means

Labour rookie and Hamilton West MP Dr Gaurav Sharma has been suspended from the Labour parliamentary caucus after a special meeting of the party’s MPs.

Why this matters

It’s uncommon for a party to suspend one of its MPs, although Sharma is the second one to be suspended this month. National MP Sam Uffindell was stood down by his party a week ago after allegations of historic misbehaviour including beating a younger student during high school.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has denied any such bullying occurred. She said more than one of Sharma’s former staffers had complained about him and the party had “intervened”. Sharma was said to be unhappy with the intervention, which included “performance management” and a hiring freeze on his office.

The breakdown

A suspension doesn’t mean Sharma has been booted out of Parliament. He will continue to be the MP for Hamilton West, and he will be expected to attend the House when it sits. But he will not be involved in the party’s caucus meetings or other party matters.

Labour MPs decided “unanimously” to suspend Sharma until December, when the issue would be revisited, Ardern said. Sharma did not attend the meeting, and at the time of publication he had not commented on his suspension.

A previously undisclosed Labour meeting occurred on Monday evening, which all MPs except Sharma were invited to attend. Ardern said this was to create a “safe space” for MPs to share their thoughts without the risk of it being made public – presumably by Sharma. Ardern said this was not a “formal” caucus meeting, and it did not predetermine the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting.

Sharma was now being asked to be part of a mediation process with the party’s whips to “build back” trust with Labour.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says MP Guarav Sharma breached the party’s trust by publicly discussing work complaints.

What next?

Ardern said the party had “set out a path” for Sharma to return to the party’s caucus, and the decision to suspend “is our conclusion to this episode”. But it’s far from over.

Sharma may continue to air his allegations against the party, which would bring him into disrepute and have the party again consider expelling him. “There were grounds for expulsion, because the caucus rules are very clear on what constitutes serious misconduct,” Ardern said.

Stuff Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma has been suspended from Parliament after airing allegations about bullying in Parliament.

If Sharma was to be expelled, or chooses to leave the party, it raises the possibility of a by-election in the Hamilton West electorate or Sharma could seek to remain in Parliament as an independent MP. “It gets a bit more complicated at that point ... we have not discussed any of those [possibilities] further than the decision on suspension, [and] the prospect of expulsion if there is further breaches,” Ardern said.