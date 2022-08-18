The Covid-19 conspiracy theorists targeting Northland's local elections

A group of eight candidates is running for office in Northland espousing conspiracy theories and Covid-19 disinformation.

“Sovereign NZ” is targeting local body elections, pushing debunked claims about United Nations sustainability goals, known as Agenda 30.

The most high profile candidate is founder Joshua Ben Riley, a Texan now living close to Paihia, who is standing to be Far North mayor.

His wife, Alisha Riley, a singer, has her sights on the Kaikohe-Hokianga council ward.

On Monday, Stuff revealed anti-vaccination, anti-mandate group Voices for Freedom is targeting local elections to “sway the results” and make the country “ungovernable”.

Sovereign NZ and VFF don’t appear to be aligned – but they do share many of the same characteristics, including spreading disinformation about Covid-19.

The Northland group, who are all standing for Far North District Council, appears influenced and shares much of the language used by a “sovereign citizens” movement from the United States.

The ‘sovereigns’ consider themselves exempt from the jurisdiction of the federal government and US law and have been linked to illegal and violent activities.

Stuff The eight Sovereign NZ candidates: Rosemary Rodgers, Diane Rodgers, Paul McLaren, Rob Eady, Alisha Riley, Pierre Fernandes, Joshua Riley and Garth Holder.

Riley claims never to have heard of the group and says the name is based on the idea of “sovereign as a nation, sovereign as a people”.

The growth of fringe groups and narratives designed to exploit or undermine the perceived legitimacy of an election or weaken trust in democratic institutions is a feature of politics in post-Trump America.

Experts fear the rise of these tactics in New Zealand, particularly after the occupation of Parliament grounds earlier this year.

The Sovereign candidates have little online presence, including mainstream social media profiles, nor do they list their contact information. Riley says they were not deliberately scrubbed.

Supplied Joshua Riley, of Sovereign NZ, is running to be Far North mayor.

Their views on vaccines overlap with “wellness” and natural health movements and concerns that either the UN or the World Economic Forum is working to deprive citizens of autonomy.

Agenda 30 is a series of sustainable development goals devised in 2015 at the United Nations General Assembly, the objectives are ending hunger, achieving gender equality, and combating climate change.

In response to questions from Stuff, Riley said he rejects any “UN Agenda, developed by un-elected foreign entities, from becoming law without a referendum”.

However, Agenda 30 (and its forerunner Agenda 21) aren’t laws or treaties, and are non-binding, subject to each country's commitment.

Supplied Alisha Riley is standing for election to Far North District Council. She's also a singer who goes by the name Zealandia.

“I believe we need to stop using words like conspiracy theory so loosely and do a little research ourselves,” he said.

Riley says Sovereign does not have vaccine or mandate policies “as this is beyond the scope of local government”. But one candidate denounces “the Covid-19 mRNA experiment”, another lost her job after refusing to get vaccinated, and a third talks of “junk science” used “to strip away our rights”.

He says the group accepts man-made climate change but rejects the current government’s zero-carbon policies.

Yet Bay of Islands-Whangaroa candidate Rob Eady refers to “climate hysteria” and opposes “the fraudulent climate change pseudo-science”. Eady also holds anti-vax views.

The group also oppose co-governance arrangements, the government’s reform of water infrastructure and fluoridation of drinking water, citing controversial research that scientists have questioned.

Riley claims to be a pilot, software engineer, flight instructor and owner of an online education business. There is no evidence of a Joshua Riley having any current involvement in any registered company in New Zealand. He says business is registered in Texas.

Stephen Judd, spokesman for Fight Against Conspiracy Theories (FACT) Aotearoa, said his organisation recently became aware of Sovereign.

“The conspiracy theory is essentially that shadowy forces, working through the United Nations want to reduce the human population and achieve ‘one world’ government and in some way, the UN and the forces behind that, are trying to control local government to achieve this outcome,” he said.

Supplied Joshua Riley, founder of Sovereign NZ, says we need to “do a little research”.

“Part of the local manifestation of this theory is that they think the significant natural areas policy and Three Waters are expressions of that conspiracy theory.”

Sovereign’s campaign statements are a mish-mash of other conspiracy theories. “Since the beginning of a pandemic, what started is mostly opposition to public health mandates have developed into a soup of wildly different conspiracy theories, all cross-pollinating,” Judd said.

“A lot of them are ideas that are harmful. People don’t get treatment that they should have, or avoid measures that combat climate change and perhaps even accelerate it. Most importantly, people are wound up to use violence or underhand methods to subvert our institutions, which is definitely what we're seeing at the moment.”

The candidates include Paul McLaren, a former teacher, running for the Te Hiku Ward. “Before standing for local council I was standing on the highway here in Coopers Beach holding freedom signs on daily basis,” he wrote on the group’s campaign website.

Rosemary Rodgers, also a former teacher, subscribes to the Agenda 30 conspiracy.

The group oppose the creation of Māori wards, but Diane Rodgers is standing in the Ngā Tai o Tokerau ward. Rodgers claims she lost her job with Corrections because of a requirement for staff to be vaccinated.

Garth Holder and Pierre Fernandes, who works in infrastructure, are contesting the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa ward.