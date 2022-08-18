School counselling programme achieving 10% of its target

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti says the Counselling in Schools Programme is expected to help 24,000 students.

A Government scheme to get counsellors in schools is on track to achieve less than 10% of the 100,000 hours of mental health support it was expected to deliver.

More than two years since the Counsellors in Schools programme was launched by then associate education minister Tracey Martin​, the new minister, Jan Tinnetti, now says the scheme is still in its “early implementation phase”.

The Government allocated $44 million to fund counselling at primary, intermediate and small secondary schools for four years. The Ministry of Education said it would deliver 100,000 hours of counselling each year, but going by actual delivery it looks set to provide just 9600 hours this year.

Announcing the scheme, Martin said she expected the programme to be rolled out quickly – by the start of the 2021 school year – to respond to pandemic-related stress.

Again in November last year, Tinetti released a statement about the Counselling in Schools Programme saying it would help 24,000 students who needed urgent help due to the pandemic.

But it’s unclear how many students have received counselling. In responses to National Party mental health spokesperson Matt Doocey, Tinetti said the programme had averaged 800 hours of counselling a month since November.

Doocey said it was shocking to see officials sitting on unspent funds for counselling, when it was clear children across the country needed that support.

“We know the pandemic has disproportionately impacted our young people.

“At a time when there is increased mental distress amongst young people, it's concerning that they're not getting the support that they were promised,” he said.

The Ministry of Education expected to have spent $19 million on the programme by April, but Tinetti confirmed just $4.66m had been spent.

“Principals are telling me they’re having to let their school counsellors go because they don’t have enough funding,” Doocey said.

“So, to find out the Government is sitting on an underspend of $14.4m for school counsellors is negligent.”

Doocey said it was also concerning how much had been spent per counselling session. He said, given the 800 hours a month, it appeared the Government was spending north of $500 per session.

“Normally counsellors charge about $150, so you’d have to ask: Where is this money going?”

Tinetti said that while Covid-19 had increased the need for counselling, it had also made it harder to deliver counselling in schools.

She said the programme’s delivery had been delayed due to “several factors”, including difficulty finding counsellors.

“We are working with providers and schools to ensure that where delivery has been less than planned, the underspends​ will be allocated to provide additional counselling over the remainder of the pilot,” she said, in a statement.

Doocey and mental health campaigner Mike King questioned why the Government was struggling to find counsellors for school children.

King, who heads the Gumboot Friday charity that funds counselling for children and teenagers, said he had been able to organise counselling for most children within a week.

“There are plenty of counsellors out there,” he said.

He said the average wait for children accessing counselling through Gumboot Friday was six days, and the charity was paying about $150 a session.