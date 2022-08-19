The tiny district with conspiracy theorists standing for election

A councillor who spent days at the occupation of Parliament’s grounds, and who repeatedly shares Covid-19 disinformation wants to be Kaipara’s mayor.

Victoria Del La Varis-Woodcock has served for six years on Kaipara District Council and is one of six candidates vying to replace outgoing mayor Jason Smith.

In February, she travelled to join the protest that disrupted the capital for three weeks and ended in fire and violence. Del La Varis-Woodcock addressed protesters through a megaphone, calling Covid-19 legislation “draconian” and demanding it be repealed.

She is one of multiple conspiracy theorists standing for election in the district.

Earlier this week, Stuff revealed anti-vaccination, anti-mandate group Voices for Freedom is targeting local elections to “sway the results” and make the country “ungovernable”. Experts fear council races will become a toxic battleground of conspiracy theories and disinformation.

Kaipara is a small, largely rural district in Northland with four council wards. Each councillor represents roughly 2500 people.

Chris ‘Worzel’ Sellars writes a local newspaper column in which he espouses theories about a ‘new world order’, and spreads false rumours about the World Economic Forum (WEF) and its ‘Great Reset’ initiative, and Covid-19 vaccinations. He is one of four standing for two positions in the Otamatea general ward.

He did not respond to a request for interview.

Supplied Victoria Del La Varis-Woodcock participated in the occupation of Parliament grounds.

Del La Varis-Woodcock operates two Facebook profiles. Her official council profile is largely focused on her local government role and opposition to water infrastructure reform.

However, her personal profile is littered with disinformation about the pandemic, and she refers to public health measures as “tyranny” and “fascism”.

In February, on day 13 of the protest, she live-streamed for more than five minutes, boasting about dancing to the Macarena and Babyshark, songs blasted by Speaker Trevor Mallard to disperse the protesters.

Del La Varis-Woodcock, from Tangowahine close to Dargaville, claimed this was “psychological torture used by the CIA”.

Northern Advocate/Supplied Kaipara District Councillor Victoria Del La Varis-Woodcock at the Wellington occupation.

She also posts in support of Democracy NZ, the party started by controversial former National MP Matt King, although she says she is standing as an independent.

Del La Varis-Woodcock says she believes the term “anti-vax” is misleading and the views she shares about the pandemic “have no bearing on my mayoral campaign”.

However, at the Wellington protest she claimed to be there “to stand up for my constituents”.

As a public figure, she had no qualms about sharing disinformation.

“It's up to each person to decide for themselves whether they consider information that is given in the public domain is accurate or not.”

Del La Varis-Woodcock was reluctant to discuss her participation in the occupation saying it “wasn’t relevant”.

“I do not know how the protest ended because I was not there. I returned to serve my community.”

Asked if she had not seen footage of clashes with police on the final day, she said: “You're asking about my personal choices of what I watch and what I see, and [that’s] just not appropriate.”