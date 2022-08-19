Survey shows 2% of adults concerned they will 'definitely' have to sell property because of climbing interest rates

About 78,000 people believe they will have to sell property in the coming year, a new survey shows, illustrating the depth of concern over rising interest rates.

While the number may sound high, it is only 2% of adults, the Horizon Research survey found. Another 5% are worried a sale is “almost likely” in the coming year because of higher interest rates.

It comes as the Reserve Bank raises the official cash rate by another half percentage point, meaning banks will have to pay more to borrow money. The higher interest rates will flow on to households already weighed down as nearly all goods in the economy become more expensive.

“Two in every 100 will tell you they’re worried if you meet them in the street,” Horizon Research principal Graeme Coleman said.

READ MORE:

* How can we make good investment decisions in an age of high inflation?

* The Panel: How do rising interest rates affect you?

* Manawatū has a buyer's market, but getting a mortgage still a struggle



Kathryn George/Stuff Generic image: Mortgage rates, home ownership, interest rates, housing, property, real estate, housing market

The figures only show the "depth of concern" over the issue, not the true likelihood of a sale, Coleman said. It also includes investors who might be looking to downgrade, as nearly 1 in 5 said they would be looking to re-buy after selling in the next year.

“You have got good employment numbers, the latest personal income earnings numbers are rising, there’s some expectation the inflation rate will fall, we have got fuel prices lowering in the last month – things might steady up a bit.”

Those who were most worried included people on incomes between $150,000 and $200,000, aged between 35 and 44, and who were in a two-parent household with one or two children at home.

But overall demand for homes is still expected to exceed supply in the coming year. Horizon Research has been projecting the number of “definite sellers” and “definite buyers” since March 2011 and found a growing gap of houses, now sitting at 58,200 nationwide.

The rate of sales could be driven by other activity like mortgage approval, affordability, and demand from new migrants who have residency.

The results are from a nationwide online survey of 1065 adults over July 29 and August 3, with a 95% confidence level and a maximum +/- 3% margin of error.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said banks have lent to people who can afford the change in interest rates. But warned there would still need to be “belt tightening”.

“The level of interest rates we are talking about at the moment are well within the range of stress tested mortgage rates,” he said.

“Will it be fun for people? No, because some tightening of the belt means spending decisions are made, all of those challenges of buying a very good asset called a house...the aggregate balance sheet is in good nick.”