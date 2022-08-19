Rogue Labour MP Gaurav Sharma says Jacinda Ardern is 'lying', wants investigation

Rogue Labour MP Gaurav Sharma has accused Jacinda Ardern of lying, and wants the prime minister investigated.

Sharma continued to allege wrongdoing by Ardern and her party in a series of broadcast media interviews on Friday morning, after Ardern said the party would vote on expelling him from the Labour Party next week.

"The prime minister should be investigated. You know, something doesn't add up,” Sharma said, on Today FM. He also accused, without evidence, Parliamentary Service of producing “fabricated information against me”.

On RNZ, Sharma said “this is about the credibility of a nation’s prime minister, who every step of the way has been lying”.

“Her caucus colleagues are still saying there is bullying. So, you know, why is she lying?" Sharma said, on Newstalk ZB.

He said he knew of six Labour MPs who were bullied by the party’s former whip, Kieran McAnulty, but he would not provide names.

Labour MPs suspended the Hamilton West representative at a special caucus meeting on Tuesday, after he publicly attacked Labour for a week over claims the party’s whips, Parliamentary Service, and prime minister’s office had all bullied him.

Ardern has denied there has been such bullying, saying more than one of Sharma’s former staffers had complained about him and the party had “intervened”. Sharma was unhappy with the intervention, she said.

Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Labour MP Gaurav Sharma had been suspended, following a special caucus meeting on Tuesday.

Sharma, who has produced no substantive evidence of bullying and did not attend the caucus meeting, also alleged the party had a previously undisclosed meeting he was not invited to the night before.

Ardern confirmed this meeting took place, but said Sharma's suspension was not “pre-determined”.

Sharma has refused to engage in mediation with the party, instead publicly calling for an inquiry into his claims.

A spokesperson for Ardern, responding to Sharma’s continued attacks on the party on Thursday night, said the party’s MPs would meet on Tuesday “to consider a motion to expel Gaurav Sharma from the caucus”.

“Gaurav has repeatedly breached his colleagues’ trust, and caucus was clear that should there be further breaches such as this then further steps would be taken.”

Former Labour Party whip Kieran McAnulty, speaking on RNZ, said he rejected any allegations that he was a bully.

"I provided all documentation from the whip's office, we kept meticulous records of all meetings, who was supposed to be there, and when, what was discussed, and why,” he said.