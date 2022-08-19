Parliament's first conduct commissioner, Lyn Provost, to start in 2023

Former Auditor General Lyn Provost will start as Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards next year.

As allegations of bullying rattle Parliament, Speaker Trevor Mallard has confirmed that Lyn Provost​ will start as the first Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards in 2023.

Mallard confirmed in June he would establish an Independent Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards, following a recommendation from the 2019 Francis​ Review into Parliament’s culture and MP behaviour.

That report revealed that staff at Parliament were concerned by a number of MPs who were known to engage in “inappropriate behaviours on a regular basis”.

MPs were "treated like gods" with a "master servant relationship", the report said.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Speaker Trevor Mallard and Debbie Francis discuss the independent review into bullying and harassment of staff at Parliament, in 2019.

The commissioner would receive, investigate and try to resolve complaints about MPs’ conduct from anyone who works at Parliament or electorate offices. They would also report annually on how many complaints had been received each year, and discuss “systemic issues” that need fixing.

On Friday, Mallard said Provost would take the role as the first Independent Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards, starting her 5-year term on New Year’s Day.

Provost spent eight years as the controller and auditor general, finishing in 2017. She was also a deputy commissioner of police for eight years.

Mallard noted she was the first woman to hold either of those roles, and said her experience in ensuring accountability of public institutions and upholding integrity would lend itself well to the role at Parliament.

“Establishing this independent role is one way we can provide oversight on MPs’ behaviour, while not imposing on their duties as elected representatives of New Zealand,” Mallard said.

The appointment came as bullying and the conduct of parliamentarians has once again come under the spotlight.

A Labour backbencher, Gaurav Sharma has spent more than a week launching public allegations of bullying at the party’s former chief whip, Kieran McAnulty and others MPs, staffers and even the Parliamentary Service itself.

Sharma has provided little evidence and few examples to back up his claims, as well as declining multiple chances to discuss the claims. Labour leader Jacinda Ardern​ said she had seen no evidence of bullying.

Sharma now faces expulsion from the Labour caucus, which he said had not given him a “fair trial”. In interviews, he said there should be a “public investigation” into his bullying claims – not “mediation” as Ardern offered.

When Provost​ starts in the role in 2023, she will be responsible for hearing and leading such claims of bullying and improper conduct. But her investigations would be confidential.

Mallard said the commissioner would be able to report to the House of Representatives if matters were “particularly serious”. They would be able to name individual MPs or a group of MP publicly for very serious conduct issues, he said.

In a statement, Provost​ said she would work to ensure “power imbalances” at Parliament are kept in check.

The role of the independent commissioner was established following the 2019 Francis report and discussions with party leaders, Clerk of the House David Wilson, and Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, Mallard said.