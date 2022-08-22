Govt to round back on supermarkets, launch economic offensive in wake of Gaurav Sharma scandal

The Government is creating the role of grocery commissioner in an attempt to better regulate supermarket rivals Countdown and Foodstuffs. (Video first published on July 7, 2022)

The Government is expected to round back on supermarkets reform this week as it seeks to seize back control of the nation’s economic narrative and push past the Gaurav Sharma scandal.

A key part of the Government’s push to ease cost-of-living pressures has been the policy tools it has left on the table in the wake of the Commerce Commission’s grocery sector market study, along with the petrol and diesel tax cut, and the cost-of-living payment.

Among other measures the Government has previously said it could apply to supermarkets was a regulatory solution as a “backstop” to force the two big supermarket chains’ wholesale arms to supply rival retailers with goods on equal terms. It has previously said that this move could improve competition.

“I’ve asked my officials to look at a regulatory backstop as an option because I think it’s something that has merit and could open up wholesale to a range of competitors,” Commerce Minister Dr David Clark said in May.

READ MORE:

* Parliament's lawn begins to grow back following occupation protest

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern backs Labour MPs who blocked Parliament protest hearing, saying police watchdog should review

* Where our political leaders stand on the anti-mandate occupation of Parliament's grounds



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ministers Megan Woods and David Clark. Clark has asked his officials to look at a regulatory backstop to force the two big supermarket chains’ wholesale arms to supply rival retailers with goods on equal terms.

It is understood that there could be movement in this area of regulation as soon as Wednesday.

The Government already announced in early July that it would be appointing a “Grocery Commissioner”, based within the Commerce Commission, to hold the sector to account.

The supermarkets reform will be just one part of a renewed economic push that Labour hopes will seize the agenda and set the party up for the back end of the year.

It will follow an announcement on Monday morning by Finance Minister Grant Robertson about the future ownership structure of Kiwibank.

Stuff Gaurav Sharma continued his public verbal assault on both the Labour Party and the prime minister over the weekend.

This comes after Sharma, the errant MP for Hamilton West, continues his public verbal assault on both the Labour Party and the prime minister, ramping up a war of words that is all but certain to end in his expulsion when the Labour Party caucus meets in Wellington on Tuesday.

Sharma appeared on Newshub again over the weekend, saying he was called a “terrible MP” by then-chief whip Kieran McAnulty, and that this amounted to bullying.

Sharma also rejected calls to produce evidence for his claims – which include bullying and Labour MPs being coached to avoid Official Information Act requests – because there had not been an investigation.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff PM Jacinda Ardern and the Labour MPs named by Gaurav Sharma have consistently rejected his allegations.

“I have evidence, but as I’ve said, I shouldn’t be the one providing evidence ... somebody needs to investigate it, that’s what I’ve repeatedly asked for,” he said.

The prime minister and the Labour MPs named have consistently rejected Sharma's allegations.

The Government’s new push to get talking about the economy again may struggle with competing interests this week.

The likely Sharma expulsion, and any scorched earth that follows it, will also happen on the same day as a new protest rolls on to the front lawn of Parliament.

The protests – which will be convoys coming from north and south and meeting in Wellington’s Te Ngākau Civic Square before marching on Parliament – could be the first large demonstration on the Parliament’s lawn since February’s occupation ended with a riot and fires on on March 2.

The protests are being organised by the Freedom & Rights Coalitions, and is closely associated with Destiny Church pastor Brian Tamaki.

Parliament’s grounds will be open during the protest, but its forecourt will be closed, and police will be closing some streets immediately surrounding Parliament

The Government will be hoping for a one-day protest and a swift dispatch of Sharma to the ranks of independents MPs.