Voters likely to get the worst deal if Rebel MP Gaurav Sharma is expelled, say experts

The fate of MP Gaurav Sharma’s political future is in the hands of Labour’s caucus, but political experts warn the final verdict may not be in favour of Hamilton voters.

The Hamilton West MP is likely to face expulsion from the party on Tuesday, forcing him to become an independent MP unless Labour chooses to invoke the Waka Jumping legislation – which will see him booted out of parliament.

This comes after Sharma, who has attacked Labour in the past week over claims of bullying, renewed his criticism on Thursday, telling Newshub Ardern was engaged in a "cover up".

Political commentator Grant Duncan​ said Sharma might “flourish” as an independent MP, but his tarnished relationship with Labour colleagues will see less effective results for his Hamilton West voters.

READ MORE:

* Nauhria, Sharma, Rahman, and Supreme Sikh Society honoured at Hall of Fame Awards 2021

* Election 2020: Largest Labour caucus ever arrives for first day of MP-school

* River city runs red as Labour claims Hamilton's east and west seats



Christel Yardley/Stuff Labour Party MP Gaurav Sharma during his clinic session at Anglesea Pharmacy in Hamilton recently.

“It’s fairly safe to assume that Sharma will be expelled due to his ongoing eruptions, but what that could mean for his constituents is more unclear,” Duncan​ said.

While the local electorate role is often underestimated by the public, it’s an important one that not only provides a service for voters but is also helpful in “cutting through bureaucratic red tape”.

Strictly speaking, Duncan believes Sharma will still continue to do well in speaking on behalf of his constituents, but his voice is unlikely to result in any effective change.

This is because historically, MP’s who have gone independent – such as Brendan Horan who was kicked out of New Zealand First in 2012– “tend to become irrelevant”, he said.

His opinion may also be overshadowed in Parliament– especially if his vote isn’t needed by Labour’s majority – due to the number of allegations he has made against colleagues in the Beehive.

Supplied Associate Professor Grant Duncan teaches political theory and New Zealand politics at Massey University.

“Independent MPs only have one vote and while Labour has the majority vote... his ability to influence anything now is reduced quite considerably,” the Massey University associate professor said.

Without a voice in Parliament people in Hamilton West won’t be effectively represented, University of Auckland political analyst Dr Lara Greaves said​.

“It’s going to be tricky for the people in Hamilton West,” Greaves said.

“If they generally do have a concern and want an MP advocating for them, it will be quite hard to get their voice heard.

“This is because Dr Sharma is quite a new MP and doesn’t really know his way around all those systems.”

There’s a possibility Sharma could start up another party – becoming the next Winston Peters​, Tariana Turia​ or Jami-Lee Ross​ – but even than, Sharma will struggle to find people he can buddy up with in future, Greaves said.

“It’s really tricky to work with people you’ve kind of turned your back on and who will be loyal to a party that you’ve publicly denounced.”

Supplied University of Auckland Dr Lara Greaves the only way she can see his career being saved is by moving to National.

The only way she can see his career being saved is by moving to National.

While Sharma hasn’t indicated any interest in doing this, it may be a more supportive environment, she said.

“There’s going to be a lot of things working against him.”

Despite the potential end of Sharma’s career, not all will be lost for Hamilton.

Greaves said there are still pathways people can use to get advocacy.

“I always say that sometimes your local MP isn’t actually the best person in the party to go to. And people in Hamilton West have the option of going to their local list MP or a shadow spokesperson instead.”