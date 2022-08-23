Parliament protest winding up as crowd starts to disperse

About 2000 anti-government protesters arrived at Parliament grounds shortly before midday on Tuesday.

The protest concluded about 1.40pm, with protesters told to have a safe trip home

Police confirmed protesters marched through Wellington’s central business district without incident

The 2000 person march was met by nearly 500 counter-protesters stationed at the Cenotaph

The protest at Parliament grounds has concluded with some 2000 protesters slowly dispersing from Parliament’s lawn after being told to have a safe trip home about 1.40pm on Tuesday.

The anti-government protesters soaked up sunny weather and a variety of speakers at Parliament grounds after marching through the central business district from Te Ngākau Civic Square.

Wellington City Council estimated nearly 500 counter-protesters were gathered at the Cenotaph to greet the arrival of the group lead by Brian Tamaki. The anti-government group arrived to chants of “go home” from the counter-protesters, who were playing ABBA hits and gay anthem YMCA.

READ MORE:

* 'Significant' police presence planned for anti-government protest

* Small convoy of cars from New Plymouth join Wellington protest

* Operations head of anti-vax group Voices For Freedom standing for New Plymouth District Council



Police attempted to separate the two groups. And while they exchanged words, the clashes remained verbal. The counter-protest was being led by the Pōneke Anti-Fascist Coalition and had been endorsed by the local branch of the Tertiary Education Union.

STUFF Protesters gathered at Civic Square before their march to Parliament.

In a statement shortly before 1pm police said the protesters had marched from Te Ngākau Civic Square to Parliament without incident.

“The community can be reassured we are actively monitoring this event to ensure the protest activity is carried out in a safe manner for all involved, including members of the public, and disruption is kept to a minimum,” Police said.

Hanna McCallum/Stuff Sunny conditions greeted protesters at Parliament grounds on Tuesday afternoon.

Ahead of the groups descending on Parliament, kaitiaki of the land Taranaki Whānui, urged protesters to treat Parliament grounds and the people of Wellington with respect.

"Our expectation is these people come and protest and put their kaupapa to the Crown, but do it in a peaceful manner and don't undermine the mana of the whenua," Taranaki Whānui chairperson Kara Puketapu-Dentice said.

Justin Wong/Stuff About 2000 anti-Government protesters lead by Brian Tamaki arrive at Parliament just ahead of midday on Tuesday.

Days before the 23-day occupation ended with violent clashes with police, Taranaki Whānui led a strong call for a peaceful resolution.

“We absolutely respect their right to protest the Crown, we have been doing it for 180 years,” he said, adding that he was hopeful the day's events would remain peaceful.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Protesters gather at Civic Square ahead of the march on Parliament on Tuesday morning.

As crowds gathered at Te Ngākau Civic Square earlier in the day, police said they would continue to enforce trespass orders for people trespassed from Parliament grounds earlier in the year.

Police said in a statement they would be maintaining “a high visibility presence” around Wellington City on Tuesday.

“Our primary mission is to maintain law and order, and to ensure the public feels safe and free to move around.”

Juan Zarama/Stuff About 500 counter-protesters gathered to greet protesters from the Freedoms & Rights Coalition when they marched to Parliament grounds on Tuesday morning.

Roads closed, commuters warned of disruption

Police warned commuters to plan ahead, with the Parliament end of Lambton Quay, lower Molesworth St, and Kate Sheppard Pl closed to traffic.

“Our expectation of these protesters is that their protest will remain lawful at all times,” Wellington district commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The green barricade limits access to Parliament’s forecourt.

Possible extra traffic on commuter routes, and route and road closures in the central business district could mean headaches for commuters on Metlink’s bus and train services.

Buses were detoured away from the Molesworth St road closures via Bowen Street, Tinakori Road, and Hill Street. Passengers on the 14, 22, 33x, 81, 84, 744, 745 routes are advised to expect delays.

All buses will be able to access the bus interchange at the railway station.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Corrie Parnell, Wellington district commander, says traffic disruptions are likely to be minimal.

Officials take preventive measures

Deputy Prime Minister and Wellington Central MP Grant Robertson said there had been “significant preparation” to avoid the ugly scenes from February where Wellingtonians were “threatened and abused”.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Deputy Prime Minister, and Wellington Central MP, Grant Robertson speaks to media about a proposed protest expected to arrive in Wellington on Tuesday, August 23.

Mayor Andy Foster said the council was not expecting excessive disruption after communication with police. He urged residents to have patience and remain calm.

City guardians Hāpai Ake would have an increased presence along with Māori Wardens, especially outside schools near Parliament, Foster said.

Businesses weary of protest impact

Alistair Boyce, the owner of the Backbencher Gastropub opposite Parliament, said local businesses didn't want any undue disruption from the demonstration.

“Legal protest is fine and if they break the law, then the police need to be prepared this time to deal with that,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Concrete barriers are in place around Parliament’s gates.

Grace Xue, the manager of Pita Pit on Lambton Quay, said she was worried, especially since the shop was already struggling with staffing.

“We can’t afford any security and we need to stay open for business. But if it is too dangerous, we will close.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Parliament buildings and grounds have been fortified ahead of the planned protest action on Tuesday.

The Pipitea campus of Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington would remain open during the protest.

Government staffers were being advised to exercise caution. Ministry of Justice deputy secretary Tina Wakefield said she was taking advice from police about the safety of staff, judiciary and court participants.

Court business would continue as usual.