Government to provide $200,000 in immediate relief funds for Nelson, Marlborough

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Nelson on Monday meeting residents affecting by the flooding and land slips.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government will provide $100,000 to Marlborough and a further $100,000 to Nelson, as the regions recover from damaging floods.

Ardern visited Nelson to see the damage wrought by flooding on Monday morning, before returning to Wellington. At a press conference after a Cabinet meeting, she said the further funds would bring the total Government response to $300,000.

“There is no question that the rain in the region has been devastating homes have either become uninhabitable or they have large slips sitting precariously behind them.”

"I asked one woman if her home was okay. 'You we're absolutely fine', she said, 'except for the car hanging above it'.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets Nile St resident Evan Barnes during a tour around the Maitai, and Atawhai areas in Nelson.

The funding, put into a discretionary relief fund for each district's mayor, would not be “a full recovery fund, far from it”, Ardern said.

“We must keep up a consistent effort and ensure local and central government continue to work together throughout.”

“We'll continue to work with all affected mayors and local councils on the response and recovery.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Civil Defence geotechnical response lead Grant Maxwell climb up a mud slip with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern while updating on conditions around Atmore Terrace in the Maitai area of Nelson.

Ardern said she saw “a very tight knit community working hard to support one another” in Nelson.

“People showing up from other parts of Nelson to help out those flood affected. The scones being bought to workers. The woman who delivered chocolates to the digger operators,” she said.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty, who flew over the flood-hit region on Monday, said a “long and challenging” recovery lay ahead.

“This will take some time, there’s no point sugar coating it, but the Government will be able to provide the help this region needs.

“We covered a lot of ground in that helicopter, right across the Sounds in little bays and everywhere we looked we saw a slip, and they’ve done a lot of damage,” he said.

McAnulty said he was struck by the resilience shown by people who had been worst affected by the floods.

The minister would be back in Marlborough on Thursday to see what additional support was needed from the Government.

In Nelson on Monday morning, 89-year-old Mary Willett told Ardern about her experience last Wednesday when she woke from a nap to find floodwaters surrounding her Clouston Tce home.

Afterwards, Willett was kicking herself, saying she forgot to tell the Prime Minister that she was carried out of her home by “a lovely firefighter”.

- additional reporting Cherie Sivignon