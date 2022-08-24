Chinese ambassador 'unable to utter the truth' after human rights abuse denial

Stuff Circuit's documentary Deleted exposes New Zealand business and political links to a Chinese company involved in human rights violations against Uyghurs and investigates the extrajudicial imprisonment of the brother of a Uyghur New Zealander.

A Uyghur New Zealander whose brother has been imprisoned in Xinjiang for years has responded with dismay to the Chinese ambassador’s denial of documented human rights abuse.

China’s ambassador to New Zealand, Wang Xiaolong​, in an interview broadcast by TVNZ’s Q+A on the weekend, instead suggested the country had “protected its people well, including their religious rights”.

The Chinese Communist Party has for years denied credible evidence it has systematically abused the Uyghur – a Muslim minority in China's western Xinjiang province – through surveillance, mass incarceration and forced labour. New Zealand’s Parliament has declared “severe human rights abuses” are occurring and the Government routinely expresses its concern about the abuse in diplomatic statements directed at China.

Wang similarly denied his embassy had intimidated and failed to assist a Uyghur New Zealander, Rizwangul NurMuhammad​, who has been unable to contact her detained brother in Xinjiang.

READ MORE:

* UK independent body: China committed genocide in Xinjiang

* Who are the Uyghurs, and what’s happening to them in China?

* New Zealand buying more from Chinese region linked to forced labour



NurMuhammad has since August 2019 received intimidatory phone calls purporting to be from the Chinese embassy.

“Let me tell you in very clear and unmistakable terms. None of those things, that has been claimed, has actually happened, because none of my staff has made any calls to any one of these people, about anything,” Wang said.

“If there's a request for help, if we are approached, we'll deal with that.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong speaks to the China Business Summit in Auckland earlier in the year.

NurMuhammad, in an interview, said it was not surprising to hear the ambassador clearly deny the abuse occurring in Xinjiang.

“Uyghur families have been destroyed ... there is no single Uyghur family that is not impacted – my family is just one example.

“The Chinese ambassador or other high-level officials, they are literally speaking based on what the Chinese government has been providing for them to say. Little they know about the local situation or unable to utter the truth.”

NurMuhammad said Chinese authorities constantly monitored Uyghur and arrested and detained them for matters such as wearing a beard or scarf, or suggesting a person stop smoking or drinking alcohol.

Her brother, Mewlan​, was seemingly detained for taking a trip to Turkey in 2014.

“They deny, but what's happening, what we are experiencing, and speaking up for, is true.

“I have not heard my brother's voice or seen him since 2017 January. He was arbitrarily detained and imprisoned.”

Stuff Circuit Rizwangul NurMuhammad is a New Zealand citizen whose brother's imprisonment was investigated in Stuff Circuit documentary Deleted.

She said she continued to at times receive intimidating phone calls claiming to be Chinese officials, telling her the embassy had documents she needed to collect. The embassy told her the calls were fraudulent.

“I am a New Zealander and my basic right of having normal conversation with my family has been disrupted.

“I request that the embassy facilitate my brother and I have video call. This is not hard for them to do if they are willing to help two siblings meet online once in five-and-a-half years.”

Wang also said a United Nations expert’s finding that forced labour was taking place in Xinjiang was “baseless" and “smear tactics”. China was committed to “stamping out" forced labour, he said.

A report published last week by the United Nations Human Rights Council’s special rapporteur on slavery said it was “reasonable to conclude” that ethnic minorities including the Uyghur were subject to forced labour in Xinjiang.

Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa NZ spokesperson Sam Vincent​ said the ambassador had presented a “gross mischaracterisation" of the UN report.

"When it came to him saying that the Chinese government is committed to stamping out forced labour in China, nothing could be further from the truth. That is an outright lie,” Vincent said.

"Forced labour is such a massive component of what they're doing to the Uyghur people.”

He said the Government should ban the import of products produced in Xinjiang, unless there was sufficient proof the products were "tainted” by forced labour, as the United States had done.

“That would create a really strong statement, and it would have quite an effect because there would be lots of products that wouldn't be able to come in as a result ... Cotton, solar panels, tomato products.”

He said the Government also needed to ensure its modern slavery legislation, still being developed, strongly required New Zealand companies to ensure imported products weren’t produced by forced labour.