Government sanctions Moscow-appointed officials ruling occupied Ukraine

The Government has placed sanctions on 48 officials who are ruling Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced the further sanctions on Monday evening. Officials in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions join the list of Russian officials, oligarchs and Russian banks and manufacturers already sanctioned .

The Salvation Committee for Peace and Order – an organisation the United States says has collaborated with Moscow to control Ukraine's Kherson region – was also added to the sanctions list.

“[Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin’s proxies in Ukrainian territory are seeking to progress the Kremlin’s policies and the objectives of its illegal occupation,” Mahuta said, in a statement.

“The Putin regime has appointed sympathisers as so-called ministers or mayors or in other roles in occupied parts of Ukraine, in an attempt to shore up its illegal presence, and force political integration with Russia through economic, cultural and military control.

“We will continue to actively pursue sanctions against Kremlin-appointed officials and those who are enabling the occupation to further Russia’s objectives.”

Ukraine has continued to fight off a full-scale invasion of its country launched by Russia in February.

Putin has claimed his military is conducting a “special military operation” to demilitarise the country and protect pro-Russian separatists, who had occupied portions of eastern Ukraine since 2014.

Heidi Levine/For The Washington Post Andre Kovalenko, left, 34, and Victor, who gave only his first name, work to recover belongings from a badly damaged apartment after a Russian attack in Nikopol, Ukraine, on Aug. 12, 2022.

Those sanctioned by the Government on Monday include Alexander Yevgenevych Ananchenko, a claimed prime minister of Russian-occupied Donetsk, as well as various ministers of the so-called people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Konstantin Vladimirovich Ivashchenko, the Russian-appointed mayor of Mariupol, a coastal city that Russia captured in May after a bloody siege, was also sanctioned.

Many of these figures have also been sanctioned by Australia and the United States.

Under the Russia Sanctions Act, those sanctioned have been banned from travelling to New Zealand, from having ships or aircraft owned, controlled, or chartered by them entering the country, and have been prohibited from having assets in New Zealand.

Mahuta said nearly 900 people and entities had been sanctioned by the Government since it passed the Act in March.

A week ago, the Government announced a further 120 New Zealand soldiers will deploy to the United Kingdom to train Ukrainian soldiers for frontline fighting against Russian troops.