MP Gaurav Sharma faces outright expulsion from Labour Party

Labour MPs voted to expel Gaurav Sharma from the party caucus.

The Labour Party's NZ Council could decide to investigate Sharma for misconduct. Labour president Claire Szabó said the MP could be censured or expelled from the party altogether.

Sharma says he wants “independent investigation” into his claims of bullying, but also himself – after concerns were raised about his management of staff.

It follows Sharma’s extraordinary week-long attack on the party that concluded with him accusing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of orchestrating a “cover up”.

The Labour whips said 60 MPs voted to expel Sharma, while one abstained and another opposed. Sharma was able to vote, the party said, before he was expelled and the caucus voted unanimously to refer the matter to the party council.

The rogue MP’s expulsion from the party’s parliamentary wing took immediate effect, making Sharma an independent MP for Hamilton West.

Labour MPs heard from Sharma directly on Tuesday morning, before they voted to expel him from the caucus.

Sharma argued there should be an “independent investigation” into his claims against the party’s leadership, staff and some MPs – but his former colleagues instead voted to expel him.

Ardern said it was extraordinary that there had been a near unanimous vote to expel Sharma, especially given he “had friends” in the caucus only two weeks ago.

As far as the Labour Party was concerned, the issue was now resolved, Ardern said.

Labour MPs previously voted to suspend Sharma from caucus on August 16, at a meeting he declined to attend and instead labelled a “kangaroo court”. When his public campaign against the party continued, the caucus scheduled a vote on his expulsion.

Sharma betrayed Labour’s trust – Ardern

Ardern, in a statement after the caucus vote, said Sharma had engaged in “calculated breaches of caucus rules”.

“Despite providing an opportunity to resolve his issues and to rebuild trust he has repeatedly demonstrated that he no longer wishes to be a member of the caucus.

“His consistent and ongoing breach of the caucus rules has resulted in the complete loss of trust by his fellow Labour MPs,” she said.

Sharma calls for investigation

Sharma left the meeting, repeating his call for an “independent investigation” into his so far unsubstantiated claims against various MPs.

“Why isn't there an independent investigation against me to see if I have actually bullied staff, as people have claimed? And why isn’t there an independent investigation against Kieran McAnulty?”

Sharma has mounted a public campaign of bullying and other accusations against his colleagues, including former whip McAnulty and whip Duncan Webb. The accusations came after he was not allowed to hire more electorate staff because of the way he behaved in his office.

McAnulty reiterated that he had never bullied Sharma, and said he only ever tried to manage issues between the Hamilton West MP and his staff.

“The last 13 days have been incredibly tough. It's really awful to be accused of something that isn't true,” he said.

Webb said he never bullied anyone, and would listen to Sharma at the caucus meeting.

On Monday, Sharma leaked a text message purporting to show Minister Kiri Allan urging backbenchers not to send “OIA-able” [Official Information Act] messages to ministers.

However, Webb said the party did not try to hide information from the Official Information Act (OIA). The party sought to teach backbenchers about how the OIA worked, rather than how to avoid it.

PM, ministers and Labour MPs say they don’t trust Sharma

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Labour voted on expelling Sharma because of “a loss of trust” between him and the caucus.

“He has certainly made statements that are blatantly incorrect,” she said, ahead of the caucus vote.

“He’s referred to members of staff, MPs and others who haven’t actually had a chance to be able to defend themselves. That makes me deeply uncomfortable.”

When asked if there should be an investigation into Sharma's claims of bullying and MPs being allegedly coached to dodge Official Information Act requests, Attorney-General David Parker was adamant there should not be.

“Absolutely not, it’s attention seeking behaviour and I know, for example, of Kieran McAnulty that he’s trustworthy, mature.”

Senior minister Willie Jackson said Sharma had “absolutely” lost his trust.

“I'm really sad about it. I'm really proud of the approach we've taken. I think it's incredibly conciliatory,” Helen White, a list-based MP who arrived in 2020 with Sharma, said.

“I think that he’s made his own choices”.

White, who used to be an employment lawyer, said that she had seen the sorts of behaviour exhibited by Sharma during the course of her professional career.

“We have a really strong and very good communication in our caucus. And, you know, it's a pity that he has walked away from that,” she said.

“I think he's been given good, fair treatment.”