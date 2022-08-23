Brian Tamaki brings fringe political parties into new group Freedoms NZ

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has announced his wife Hannah’s Vision NZ party is joining up with other fringe political parties to form a new group.

Protestors travelled to Wellington amid a profusion of concerns with the Government on Tuesday under Tamaki’s Freedom & Rights Coalition. Parliament grounds are open to the public up to the forecourt and there is a strong police presence.

Speaking at the protest, Tamaki said the fringe New Nation Party and Outdoors Party would join with Vision NZ, which entered the polls for the first time this month on 1%, to form Freedoms NZ.

A party needs five percentage points to get a share of the seats in Parliament.

Justin Wong/Stuff About 2000 anti-government protesters lead by Brian Tamaki arrive at Parliament just ahead of midday on Tuesday.

Tamaki also called on Matt King’s Democracy NZ and the New Conservatives to join the party and come under the “umbrella of hope”. He said MP for Hamilton West, Gaurav Sharma, who on Tuesday was expelled from Labour, should get in touch.

Several signs in the protest – which Wellington City Council estimated to sit around 2000 people – appeared in support of Sharma, reading “the Beehive bullies must go”.

Tamaki will give the “verdict” from a mock trial at 1.30pm for the Government’s “crimes against humanity”.

Earlier on Tuesday, he said the Auckland lockdown turned the city into a “concentration camp”.

Destiny Church members are wearing black clothing with the slogan “enough is enough”, a reference to the church’s 2004 Parliament protest against Civil Union legislation giving official recognition to same-sex relationships.

- Additional reporting by Justin Wong, Hanna McCallum.