Gaurav Sharma's dramas: What happens next and why it matters

Rogue MP Gaurav Sharma says he has been expelled from the Labour caucus.

After an almost two-week campaign against his own party, Gaurav Sharma is now an independent MP sitting alone in Parliament.

The Labour caucus expelled him effective immediately on Tuesday, with MPs and ministers saying they could no longer trust him as a colleague.

What it means

Sharma was elected as the representative for Hamilton West, so – for now – he can stay in Parliament as an independent MP for Hamilton West.

Kicked out from Labour’s caucus, he’s now his own boss – but still faces some rules. For instance, if there are further concerns about his management of staff the Parliamentary Service will now raise those with him and the Speaker of the House rather than with his party’s whips.

READ MORE:

* MP Gaurav Sharma faces outright expulsion from Labour Party

* An MP with no teeth and a 'big setback' for Labour: What people in MP Gaurav Sharma's electorate make of his expulsion

* MP Kieran McAnulty hopes Gaurav Sharma's 'awful and untrue' allegations will end



Why it matters

Sharma is the first MP expelled from the Labour caucus in more than a decade.

The unsubstantiated allegations he raised in public brought into question the conduct of senior members of the Labour Party and staff, as well as the independent Parliamentary Service.

Sharma accused former chief whip Kieran McAnulty, now the minister of emergency management, of bullying him and said the Parliamentary Service and the prime minister’s office were complicit in that bullying. As a result of his allegations, ministers, MPs and public servants have faced questions about if they were bullies.

Sharma came into Parliament in 2020, during the landslide victory for Labour and Jacinda Ardern. There are now questions about if he – as an independent MP – has the support of his electorate.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma now sits on the Opposition benches, behind the ACT Party.

Key players

Gaurav Sharma was an otherwise little known backbench MP in July. In his first term in Parliament, he had effectively kept out of most of the public’s consciousness until he penned an explosive column filled with vague accusations. On August 11, he went public with allegations against a wide range of people involved in politics and his own party. That was the start of 13 days of Sharma’s drama getting a public airing.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Former Labour whip Kieran McAnulty says he never bullied Gaurav Sharma.

Kieran McAnulty​, the minister for racing and emergency management, was Labour’s chief whip since the election to June this year. In that role, he was responsible for managing MPs and liaising with the Parliamentary Service when concerns were raised about them. During this time, the tensions between Sharma and McAnulty kicked off.

Sharma said McAnulty would shout at him and once summoned him to a meeting he didn’t show up to, which, in the end he said amounted to bullying. McAnulty said he never bullied Sharma, but tried to follow “fair process” when concerns about staffing were raised.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Parliamentary Service boss Rafael Gonzalez-Montero has had to respond to allegations from Gaurav Sharma.

Rafael Gonzalez-Montero is the boss of the Parliamentary Service, which hires staff for MPs. When Sharma first started airing his grievances, he made multiple allegations against the Parliamentary Service and said it was effectively inept.

Gonzalez-Montero had to respond to many of these. For example, he refuted an allegation that the service turned a blind eye to the improper spending of taxpayer funds after Sharma raised the alarm. He said Sharma had complained about staff from Wellington meeting with their colleagues in another region, which was well within the rules.

STUFF / Connor Scott Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says MP Gaurav Sharma was expelled because he broke caucus rules.

What next?