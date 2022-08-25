Taiwan would 'love' more support from New Zealand, envoy says

1News US Correspondent Anna Burns-Francis discusses the US House Speaker’s controversial visit to the island China claims as their territory.

Taipei would “love” to see New Zealand participate in freedom of navigation exercises through the Taiwan Strait, the country’s representative in Aotearoa says, as the democratic island continues to weather military and economic aggressions from communist China.

Every action and statement that New Zealand made in support of Taiwan was “very important to us”, said Bill Keh-Ming Chen​, who is officially the “Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New Zealand” but in essence is Taiwan’s de facto ambassador in Wellington.

During the sudden spike in tensions over the past month, in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, China has been conducting military drills encircling the island, apparently simulating an invasion, and has even fired missiles over the island. It has also blocked imports of Taiwanese food products.

The US military is conducting “freedom of navigation” operations, sending the guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold through the Taiwan Strait, to ensure that international waters remain open and to constrain Chinese encroachments.

READ MORE:

* Chinese military forces hold exercises near Taiwan in response to US visit

* China says 'no room' to compromise on Taiwan after Biden comments

* 'We have no idea how they did this': Secret hypersonic launch shows China streaking ahead in arms race



Lin Jian/Xinhua News Agency/AP In this photo provided by China’s Xinhua News Agency, a People's Liberation Army member looks through binoculars during military exercises as Taiwan's frigate Lan Yang is seen at the rear, on Friday, Aug 5, 2022.

These will be done in partnership with other G7 countries to “account for China's more provocative and destabilising behaviour,” said Kurt Campbell, the US Indo-Pacific coordinator.

Chen said that, as China has encroached more frequently into Taiwan's waters, the US had promised to continue sending its naval ships through the strait to maintain freedom of navigation.

“From our perspective, we would love to see [New Zealand participate],” Chen said. “New Zealand has the same cause [as] the United States. This to maintain the freedom of navigate. It's been there for so long,” Chen said.

New Zealand's navy moved near the Taiwan Strait in October last year, joining the US and UK in passing through the South China Sea.

Being diplomatic, Chen said in an interview that he believed New Zealand officials understood Taiwan was “on the forefront” of a fight for democracy.

“We are all in this,” he said. “So we would like [for] the international community, not restricted to New Zealand, [for] those like-minded countries, to come together do whatever they can.”

Since Pelosi’s visit last month, the Biden administration has announced it will hold trade talks with Taiwan, in a sign of support for the island, while like-minded countries including Australia have issued strongly worded statements calling China’s military response “disproportionate and destabilising”.

Heng Sinith/AP New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta attends the 12th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Aug. 5, 2022.

New Zealand’s foreign minister, however, has not issued a single standalone statement on the issue. Instead, one paragraph of the read-out of Nanaia Mahuta’s conversation with her Chinese counterpart earlier this month dealt with Taiwan. The statement said that New Zealand was “deeply concerned” at China's launch of ballistic missiles in the Taiwan Strait.

The issue of Taiwan is a sensitive one for New Zealand, which, like almost every other country in the world, recognises that Beijing has a “one China policy” under which it considers Taiwan to be part of its territory.

This does not, however, mean the countries agree with the policy. Instead, they use a kind of “strategic ambiguity” to have relations with Taiwan while diplomatically recognising China.

Taiwan has never been part of Communist-run China, with the Nationalists fleeing the mainland and setting up on the island, some 160km from China's coast, after a civil war that ended in 1949.

AP In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwanese President President Tsai Ing-wen stand during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

But Beijing views Taiwan, home to 23 million people, as a breakaway province and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has vowed to “reunite” it with mainland China.

While China has become New Zealand’s largest export market, with two-way trade worth $32bn a year, Taiwan is now our sixth-largest trading partner, with goods exports growing 27% to $1.6 billion in the year to June.

Chen said that as China continued to “push the envelope” by sending fighter jets, naval ships and missiles in Taiwan’s direction, the island would fight for its democracy.

“It’s extremely provocative to the peace and stability, which for many, many decades, from our side, we always try to maintain ... It's a threat to our stability and threat to our way of life,” he said.

Chensaid China's claim over Taiwan was a “fallacy”.

"Taiwan will always control our fate. The only thing is now we are facing a more powerful, muscular [Chinese] regime, and they try to change the status quo, not only in the Taiwan Strait.”