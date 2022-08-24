Cross-party support for Adrian Rurawhe as Speaker, after a controversial predecessor

Adrian Rurawhe has been elected as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Adrian Rurawhe​ has been elected Parliament's new Speaker, with the unanimous support of the House.

His election as Speaker gained a standing ovation from across Parliament, before the softly spoken Labour MP, who represents Te Tai Hauāuru​, stood to address the House.

The cross-party support from Rurawhe​stands in contrast to his predecessor, Trevor Mallard, who faced further criticism from ACT and National even after he left the Speaker’s chair.

Rurawhe used his first speech to warn his former caucus colleagues that he would not be giving them an easy run. To the contrary, he said he wanted to see ministers up their game in question time.

The speaker-elect promised to give the Opposition parties extra questions if ministers continued to deliver long-winded speeches in response to their backbenchers’ patsy questions.

His promise gained another round of applause from the Opposition benches, while his thanks to Mallard, who he called a friend and mentor, earnt applause from the Government.

Mallard announced on Tuesday that he would leave the Speaker’s chair as of 1.45pm Wednesday, ahead of his move to Ireland in January, to take up a diplomatic posting.

Mallard served almost five years as Speaker, following Labour’s victory at the 2017 election.

His time in the chair was controversial and memorable.

He worked to make Parliament more family friendly, inviting babies into the debating chamber and building a playground on the lawn of Parliament.

His work to improve the conduct of MPs led to the creation of a new role, the independent commissioner for parliamentary standards. But he also made a false allegation of rape, which led to a $333,000 payment to the former staffer he accused of rape.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Speaker Trevor Mallard was responsible for Parliament during and after the 23-day anti-mandate occupation.

Earlier this year, Mallard made global headlines for blasting the tunes of Barry Manilow at anti-vaccine protesters camped outside Parliament. Opposition MPs heavily criticised his unusual deterrent methods. As Speaker, he was ultimately responsible for Parliament’s operation during those weeks of occupation and then the riot.

He faced significant opposition from the ACT and National parties, who both called for no confidence votes following the anti-government, anti-vaccine riot earlier this year.

The shadow leader of the House, National’s Chris Bishop said he was “not sorry to see [Mallard] go” as his time as Speaker officially came to an end.

“We were hopeful he would go from poacher to gamekeeper, and do a good job as Speaker. But he has made Parliament a very sterile environment,” Bishop said.

ACT’s David Seymour said the mana of the House and role of Speaker had been damaged through Mallard’s reign, but he trusted Rurawhe could uphold the mana of Parliament and the rights of its MPs.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who stood against Rurawhe in Te Tai Hauāuru​, told the House it was “a huge day for te ao Māori” as he was only the second Māori to take the role of Speaker.

She said he brought humility, mana and the strong support of his whānau and iwi to the role.

While Seymour, National and even new independent MP Gaurav Sharma questioned Mallard’s performance as Speaker, the former Speaker did earn some kinds words from Green Party leader Marama Davidson and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.