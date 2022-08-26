Court of Appeal judge says, 'See ya later' to life in the law

Justice Denis Clifford’s inquisitive mind had taken him down some rabbit holes, he said. (File photo)

Court of Appeal judge Denis Clifford retired on his 70th birthday, with a “See ya later”, and a promise to pursue his interest in te ao Māori and the history of Aotearoa New Zealand.

The judge, first of the High Court from 2006 and in the Court of Appeal from 2017, said he had started learning te reo at least four times.

He left school knowing nothing about New Zealand history but exposure to issues while a judge sparked a deep interest in it and te ao Māori.

At his final sitting in the Court of Appeal on Thursday he said a “lovely Irish nun” once called him the nosiest little boy she had ever met.

He had admitted his inquisitive mind sometimes sent him down rabbit holes.

It was a theme Court of Appeal president Justice Mark Cooper followed when he said submissions in court sometimes prompted a series of questions from Justice Clifford, pursued with vigour, finding the fault lines in what was said.

Justice Cooper once suggested in court that a lawyer might need a respite from the close questioning but the lawyer said he was enjoying it.

One speaker at the final sitting, Alastair Hercus, said the profession might have a nun to thank for sending Justice Clifford on his legal career due to his strong sense of injustice at being falsely accused of a “milk-related incident”.

Justice Clifford said judging had occasionally brought on quite challenging anxiety. But it had been a wonderful 16 years and he didn’t think he was saying farewell to the law so he said, “See ya later”, instead.