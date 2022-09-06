Neo-Nazi group Action Zealandia 'unfit, ill-disciplined', undercover researcher finds

The Government has made plans to set up a research facility to study of ways to prevent violent extremism.

A researcher who infiltrated New Zealand’s largest neo-Nazi group, Action Zealandia, says its members are unfit, ill-disciplined and wary of committing violence after attracting public attention.

The inside glimpse into the secretive fascist organisation, whose members have previously been arrested for making violent threats and espionage, has revealed six members have military experience, of which two are currently serving.

Despite this, Action Zealandia has been described as “ill-disciplined”, with members failing to live up to their “far more extreme” online personas, in a research paper based on an 18-month-long infiltration published in Political Science.

The researchers suggest that such “deflating” participation in a group could divert possibly violent extremists away from dangerous behaviour, such as committing terror attacks like the Christchurch mosque attacks in 2019.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand white supremacist group on Facebook's 'dangerous organisations' list

* The potential dangers of pre-emptive anti-terrorist legislation

* Concern at white nationalist flyers seeking recruits



James Halpin​ joined Action Zealandia to investigate and research the group while at the University of Auckland, participating in the group’s online chatrooms and events. He now works as a reporter for Stuff in the Auckland newsroom, but was not employed by Stuff while a member of the group.

Halpin said he was motivated to investigate far-right extremism in the aftermath of the Christchurch terror attack. Halpin and Auckland University senior lecturer Chris Wilson​, an expert in political violence, last month published the first of three research papers based on this first-hand knowledge of the group.

Adopting a pseudonym, “George Morgan”, Halpin was introduced to members of Action Zealandia at a meeting of another fringe political group. He was vetted by the group’s leaders and joined online chatrooms. He also attended in-person events, including travelling to Manawatū for a boxing tournament in a forest.

“People will be shocked at what the normality of them. It’s not like these guys are going around doing the fascist salute when they do paintballing,” he said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Stuff reporter James Halpin who, prior to working for Stuff, joined neo-Nazi group Action Zealandia to research the threat the group posed.

Members of Action Zealandia were white males, mostly between 18 and 25 years old, often in low-skilled and poorly-paid jobs, and joined to “live a life that they’re likely not getting in their real lives”, Halpin said.

“They’re there to get the kind of status and identity that they’re probably not achieving in their personal lives.

“There’s a big discrepancy if you’re doing that sort of work, and then the stuff that you’re reading and the stuff you believe that sort of says, ‘white people are this superior race’.”

In online chatrooms, Action Zealandia members – who have not been identified by Halpin or Wilson – would provoke each other into making “extreme racist, misogynistic and hostile statements”, radicalising each other.

“They’re not letting people into the group who are off the street. There is a degree of radicalisation that goes on before you join the group, and I had to make some posts that I completely disagree with personally,” Halpin said.

There were plenty of violent threats made in conversation that concerned him, but members did not encourage each other to follow through on their threats, he said.

“There was a feeling amongst the group ... that if they became too extreme and, say, committed some sort of violence, security services would clamp down on them.”

Supplied/Stuff Action Zealandia has cultivated a public profile, including through leaflet drops such as this brochure delivered in Richmond, Nelson in 2021.

As scrutiny of the group mounted throughout 2020 and members’ actions attracted police attention – including the arrest of 19-year-old Sam Brittenden after threats were made against Christchurch’s Al Noor mosque – these threats “tailed off”.

“Several older, more ideological members exhorted the group to avoid illegal activity or other behaviour which would bring more pressure on the group,” the research paper reads.

Action Zealandia’s in-person events were also said to have been “deflating” for members. Often members, including the Auckland chapter leader, would not show up, or would arrive hungover.

The boxing tournament, at which Halpin fought, was organised to create a more “paramilitary style” group that could fight antifascist opponents. “As a display of martial prowess, the event was highly disappointing and hasn’t been repeated. Most members were unfit and poor fighters,” the paper reads.

Halpin said it was a “completely bizarre” event. “It was like really dark and sad and depressing that, you know, these people were doing this as the way to prove their masculinity to each other.”

‘People seem to radicalise online’

Wilson said there was a “discrepancy” between the volume of hate expressed online and how this translated into offline behaviour.

He said “almost no” mass casualty violent extremist events – such as the Christchurch mosque terror attack – had occurred as a result of radicalisation through in-person groups.

“People seem to radicalise online. They don’t radicalise within groups. They don't radicalise through face-to-face offline interaction with like-minded individuals,” Wilson said.

“Talking to people just online, everybody’s sort of a hero ... everybody talks a big game, but when you meet people offline, they’re all just ordinary people, not particularly inspiring, not particularly threatening, not particularly organised.”

Groups like Action Zealandia also had to recruit by publicising its activities, making it a greater target for security services and media scrutiny.

“Those dynamics mean that there’s a lot more pressure on groups to keep their members under control and not radicalise to actual violence,” Wilson said. “All of that kind of takes ... takes the steam out of that pathway towards violent extremism.”

However, Halpin and Wilson said Action Zealandia remained a “grave threat to society” for openly espousing white nationalism, privately discussing violence against minority groups, and possibly motivating others on the periphery or outside the group.

“We are certainly not downplaying the threat of these groups, or even suggesting that they somehow a good thing,” Wilson said.

“Policymakers and those who are tasked with intervening to prevent extremist violence need to know where the threat comes from, and if it's not coming from these groups, what are the dynamics that mean that it's not coming from there?”

The researchers did not publicly identify any Action Zealandia members in their work, as required by Auckland University to conduct the undercover research without the members’ consent.

A serving soldier who was a member of Action Zealandia has been charged with espionage.

Action Zealandia has described the research as “good PR” for the group.

Halpin said two members he met were serving in the NZ Defence Force, and another four said they were former soldiers. Wilson said what extremists might do within the military posed a concern.

One member of the group, a Linton-based solider, has been charged with espionage for obtaining defence base access codes, a document revealing security vulnerabilities, and classified training material with the intent of passing it to a foreign country.

A Defence Force spokesperson said aside from the soldier charged with espionage, the force was “not aware of any other current serving staff members that are members of Action Zealandia”.

The spokesperson said, in a statement, that the Defence Force had “a rigorous recruitment process” which required recruits to be vetted for and maintain a security clearance, and also had an internal monitoring process to “identify behaviour of concern”.

“For example, the NZDF [the Defence Force] continuously monitors and audits its information systems to detect any activity on networks that may represent a breach of New Zealand Government policy or legislation.”