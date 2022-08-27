Points of Order: Aspiration and disunity on show at Parliament and protest

About 2000 anti-government protesters arrived at Parliament grounds shortly before midday on Tuesday.

OPINION: National Party leader Christopher Luxon is a self-described believer in aspiration and ambition, and Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki is full of it.

It’s possible Luxon saw something in the aspiration on display at the protest on Parliament’s grounds on Tuesday afternoon, as Tamaki proclaimed the beginning of a new umbrella party for a trio of fringe political projects, including his wife’s Vision NZ.

Political parties within Parliament were quick to rule out working with Tamaki’s latest vision, dubbed Freedom NZ. But Luxon was not, instead leaving the door a fraction open.

“Read between the lines,” Luxon told reporters, saying he had little in common with Tamaki.

READ MORE:

* Winston Peters heading to court over decision to trespass him from Parliament

* Points of Order: Goodbye and good riddance, the rabble have gone

* Points of Order: A besieged Parliament gets on with the job, sort of



“Everyone wants to play the game of who we are ruling in and who we are ruling out, all I am just saying to you is we have a long way to go to the election, and I am not playing that game.”

It was a curious strategy, and one that could provide Freedom NZ a sense of viability in the minds of voters willing to drift – something it could be presumed Luxon does not want.

Not that he needs to actively undermine the party himself, Tamaki already appears to be doing a fine job on his own.

Within a day of Tamaki’s announcement, one of the political parties claimed to be under the umbrella denied their involvement.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Brian Tamaki addresses the crowd at Parliament at Parliament on Tuesday.

Outdoors and Freedom Party president Alan Simmons said the party was “shocked”, had reached no such agreement with Tamaki, and members had already quit thinking the coalition was going ahead.

Simmons, whose conspiracy theory-peddling partner Sue Grey is co-leader of the party, gave a straightforward assessment of the situation.

“I am a little bit worried that we could end up being labelled a totally freedom nutter party, which we seem to be getting labelled. But I am not sure what the Tamaki party stands for.”

Simmons can’t really be that confused though. As Tamaki’s outfit held a mock trial – or kangaroo court – on Parliament’s grounds, finding the Government guilty of “crimes against humanity”, Grey was herself visiting Nuremberg, Germany.

She was there as part of an attempt within anti-vax groups to recreate the Nuremberg trials – which sought punishment of Nazis and their collaborators after WWII – for people behind the roll-out of vaccines. Essentially the same, warped cause.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ousted Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma now sits as far from the Labour leadership as possible in the House. On Wednesday, he was joined by the outgoing Speaker, Trevor Mallard, as he tried to level an accusation against Mallard. Awkward.

What Tuesday’s mostly-normal protest showed was the competition that exists of the so-called “freedom nutter” label. Gone was the unity among factions at the occupation of Parliament grounds earlier in the year.

A sense of unity was also lost in the House this week, with the expulsion of Dr Gaurav Sharma from Labour after a torrid saga of allegations that are not worth repeating.

Having broken from Labour, Sharma’s first time standing in the House on Wednesday – from his new seat in the distant reaches of the House – was a rough ride.

Amid speeches in support of Speaker-elect Adrian Rurawhe, Sharma attempted to raise further allegations – this time against outgoing Speaker Trevor Mallard.

“No, no. I stand; you sit,” Rurawhe responded. “This is about the newly elected Speaker.”

The Sharma-show had come to an end.