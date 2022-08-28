How will you decide? Voters weigh in on conspiricist candidates.

With about six weeks to go until New Zealanders elect their council representatives, scrutiny has been bought to bear on candidates.

A number of candidates standing for election are aligned to anti-mandate, anti-vaccination groups that have spread debunked information and conspiracy theories.

On Saturday, Stuff asked voters if they’d already picked their candidate and how much they knew about those standing in their electorates.

In Nelson, Karen Joost, 71 and Michael Borden, 72, didn't know much about the local candidates though did want to know if they were involved in spreading misinformation.

The couple wouldn't vote for anyone who supported the anti-government protests, and while Joost supported the right to protest “they need to be clear about their intentions and they have to behave within the law".

Rose Weal also didn't know who she was voting for but supported anyone who shared VFF values. The involvement of candidates in the protest didn’t worry the 39-year-old who wanted those standing to be transparent about their goals.

"We should be able to express our opinion without consequence, and if our opinion goes against the norm, we should be able to say it."

In Auckland, John Newall had already decided who was getting his vote, and while he knew a bit about some incumbents, hadn’t taken the time to read the candidates' booklet.

He doubted the candidates he knew had been involved in spreading disinformation or conspiracy theories“because they have been around for a while and it doesn't seem like that's their thing.

“But I will be reading Andrea Vance's stuff and I have watched Fire and Fury, so I'm feeling slightly better informed."

As for those who are involved, Newall said it was concerning.

"It's a real issue and it could potentially do some real harm. I think we need to send the signal that is not how we want New Zealand to be operating."

Maria Carroll had also made her choice and had a good handle on some Greens running in her electorate. She wasn’t sure if any of her locals were involved in disinformation – “I don’t really look at those sorts of candidates” – but she’d be worried if they were.

"Totally, we saw what happened in the United States with Trump."

In Rotorua, Tokoroa resident Sharyn Newman said this year’s election was particularly important as it would be ushering in a new mayor.

The 53-year-old knew some candidates and was planning on finding out about the others.

“I think there is a place for the anti-vax people and as long as they are not trying to push their opinion on anyone else it's okay. Just as long as they aren't a bad person, but I don't think I'd vote for them anyway.”

Kristy Paddison, also from Tokoroa didn’t know who she’ll be choosing but always votes.

“You have to have your two cents otherwise you can't complain.”

The 34-year-old will be checking out the candidates online though thought voters should be provided with more information to assist them with making a choice.

“I wouldn't trust someone who was hard into the anti-vax stuff. We are all vaccinated and I don't think they are educated enough or understand the science behind them.”

In Dunedin, Sky had no idea who she’d vote for and hadn’t looked into candidates in any great depth.

“I saw a guy on a billboard, he was young and smiling, he seemed nice.”

The 32-year-old believed voters should know whether candidates had attended any kind of protest “because it shows it aligns with their values and beliefs.”

As for whether she’d be worried if candidates were involved in spreading disinformation?

“I would be totally concerned, but also not surprised.”

Kirsty also didn’t know who would get her vote though a friend’s sister was her likely choice. She didn’t know much about the candidates and while she thought they should be transparent to an extent, wasn’t worried about what protests they attend.

She felt much the same about the sharing of conspiracy theories and disinformation.

“It's not illegal though, is it? I'd only be worried if they were doing something illegal.”