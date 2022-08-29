Auditor General 'concerned' Government doesn't know how many ineligible people received cost of living payment

Revenue Minister David Parker discusses a bill which would set out principles of fairness in the tax system (video first published in May).

The Government was warned its rushed cost of living payment would go to ineligible people, the Auditor-General says.

Some “tweaks” have now been made in the hope it will stop New Zealanders living overseas getting the money, Revenue Minister David Parker said.

Fewer than 1% of people received the first of three $116 instalments in error in August, some of whom were overseas. The money was intended to take the sting out of soaring costs for everyday items.

But in a letter to the Inland Revenue Department, Auditor-General John Ryan outlined his concerns with how the payments were made, saying speed and expediency were prioritised over certainty and accuracy.

Ryan was also concerned that officials didn’t know how many people had erroneously received the money.

“I am concerned...the Minister of Revenue has been quoted by media as saying that it could be around 1% of payments,” he wrote.

“Inland Revenue told my staff that it is doing some work to improve the accuracy of future payments, but does not know, and may never know, how many ineligible people might have received the payment. This is, in my view, unacceptable,” he wrote.

An April Cabinet paper also failed to include the risks of relying on the department’s information.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Revenue Minister David Parker says the extra screening tests will reduce the likelihood the payment will go to New Zealanders living overseas. (File photo)

The IRD had earlier advised Parker and Finance Minister Grant Robertson that its information might not be up-to-date, that it could not verify whether someone was living at the New Zealand address recorded in Inland Revenue’s system, and that there was a risk that some people might receive the payment who should not, he said.

The Government hadn’t completed a Regulatory Impact Assessment, because the legislation was developed at speed, he added.

National Party finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis said the scheme was an “expensive failure”

“It was obvious after the first payment ended up in the bank accounts of London expats, French backpackers and dead people that the Government had not done the work to ensure that only eligible New Zealanders could get the payment,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis says the cost of living payment is an “expensive failure”. (File photo)

She had also written to the Auditor-General asking for it to look into the payment.

Parker on Monday announced the IRD would do further “screening tests” – including confirmation the person lives in New Zealand – to reduce the likelihood of the money going to the wrong people ahead of the second instalment on Thursday.

“We expect the changes will help ensure only those eligible get the payment. I acknowledge that they will not achieve perfection because Inland Revenue’s data can never be perfect,” he said. “But this is better than running an application process for two million people, which would cost more than it would save.”

A person has to be in the country to get the payment, be earning up to $70,000 and not receiving a main benefit.

Parker said the extra “screening tests" including cross-matching other data and looking for where an overseas IP address has been used to log into a person’s Inland Revenue account, or where a non-resident individual income tax return has been filed in the past tax year.

As a result of that extra screening some people will need to confirm they are living in New Zealand.

“This might apply, for example, to people who have been overseas for more than six months with a student loan, or have filed a non-resident tax return,” he said.

“Of course, if any of these people have been earning wages in New Zealand recently, or receiving Working for Families, they will still get the payment automatically.”

If people think they are eligible but didn’t get the payment, they should contact the Inland Revenue Department, he said.