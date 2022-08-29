PM Jacinda Ardern faces questions about Kiwi soldier's death, cost of living payment changes

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern faced questions about the Government's cost of living payments, Ukraine and Covid-19 at her weekly post-cabinet press conference.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has defended the Government’s cost of living payments, after the Auditor-General criticised the process saying officials may never know how many people were wrongly paid.

Ardern rejected the Auditor-General’s concern that Cabinet’s eligibility criteria lacked clarity, saying IRD was given clear instructions to pay residents in New Zealand. She said the department had encountered teething issues, given this was the first time it had delivered such a payment.

Some issues had been worked through, ahead of the second of three payments, due for September 1, she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has responded to the Auditor-General’s criticism of the cost of living payment processing.

At the post-cabinet press conference, Ardern also faced questions about the likelihood of repatriating the body of Dominic Bryce Abelen, a New Zealand solider who took leave to fight against Russia on the frontline in Ukraine.

READ MORE:

* Defence Force unsure how many NZ soldiers are fighting in Ukraine

* Cross-party support for Adrian Rurawhe as Speaker, after a controversial predecessor

* Oranga Tamariki oversight bill passes third reading



She said it was difficult to verify where his body was, and also urged other Kiwis not to travel to Ukraine.

‘Concerns’ over cost of living payment

As the Inland Revenue Department prepares to deliver the second tranche of the cost of living payments, the department and Ardern’s Cabinet have come under scrutiny from Parliament’s Controller and Auditor-General.

John Ryan, the Controller and Auditor-General, has written to IRD boss Peter Mersi to voice “a number of concerns” about the department’s delivery of the cost of living payments.

He also said Cabinet’s instructions to the IRD lacked clarity and contributed to people living offshore receiving the payments.

In this year’s Budget, Finance Minister Grant Robertson committed to paying $350 to residents earning less than $70,000. The payment is being delivered across three monthly instalments, which started on August 1.

Following the first payment, it was revealed some dead people and some Kiwis living overseas had received the cost of living payment.

But Revenue Minister David Parker said he didn’t know how many dead people had received the payment, and later estimated fewer than 1% of people received the first payment in error.

However, Ryan questioned where Parker got that figure from.

In his letter to Mersi, Ryan said IRD staff did not know “and may never know” how many ineligible people received the first payment. “This is, in my view, unacceptable,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson committed to paying $350 to residents earning less than $70,000.

He said the Government failed to act as good stewards of public funds.

"Speed and expediency were prioritised over certainty and accuracy,” he said.

Shortly before Ryan’s letter was released publicly, Parker said some “tweaks” would be made ahead of the September 1 payments.

The IRD would now attempt to confirm if people it intends to pay actually live in New Zealand, he said.

He said the screening would not be “perfect”, but would reduce the number of people being sent the payments in error.

Ministers have said they wanted to ensure it was as easy as possible to receive the cost of living payment for those who are eligible, which meant they relied on IRD data rather than requiring people to apply for the grants.