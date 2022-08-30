Health Minister Andrew Little defends Health NZ's transparency

"We do have to make sure there is room in our hospital network for those who are worst infected," Health Minister Andrew Little says. (First published February 22, 2022)

Health Minister Andrew Little is backing Health New Zealand chairperson Rob Campbell, despite the National Party and an open government researcher raising transparency and accountability concerns.

The new board, which is overseeing an unprecedented restructure of the health system while the sector is on its knees and seeking to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, has been meeting behind closed doors. It is a deviation from the old district health board system, which met in public once a month.

However, Little said its decision to meet in private had no impact on its transparency. Its status as a Crown entity – akin to Waka Kotahi and ACC – meant it didn’t have to hold public meetings.

“DHBs (district health boards) met behind closed doors, most of their meetings were behind closed doors, nothing has changed in that respect,” he said in the Beehive on Tuesday.

He said the new organisation put out its agenda in advance, gave a summary following the meeting, as well as a streamed commentary with Campbell and chief executive Margie Apa.

Health Minister Andrew Little says Health NZ's board meeting in private has no impact on its transparency.

“For a large organisation with accountability requirements, it is conducting itself appropriately.”

However, the disestablished district health boards held monthly public meetings with agendas and documents put online at least two days before. These rights were enshrined in the legislation underpinning the previous health system, with an emphasis on openness except in certain circumtances.

Andrew Ecclestone, a researcher on freedom of information and open government systems, said it was “disingenous” for Little to claim the decision to keep meetings in the new system private had no impact.

“The starting point for DHBs was that they were legally required to be meeting in the open unless they can prove there is a reason to be meeting behind closed doors,” he said.

“Without that being in the legislation, the new board can start from the opposite assumption and there is nothing requiring them to do the opposite.”

Access to information was a key part of power-sharing in a democracy, Ecclestone said, and had to be legislated to ensure organisations did not withhold information because it was embarrassing.

“If public authorities can choose when to make information available, as opposed to being under a legal obligation to make it available, there has been a shift of power away from the public.”

National Party health spokesman Shane Reti, who is a medically-trained doctor who practised in family medicine, said Little’s assertions DHB meetings were private showed he was out of touch.

“People wanted to hear from the source,” he said. “Anything that was otherwise commercially sensitive was open and available for discussion.”

Making the meetings completely private removed “scrutiny and accountability”, Reti said.