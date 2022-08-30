Government to review 'orange' traffic light setting and Covid-19 rules

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern faced questions about the Government's cost of living payments, Ukraine and Covid-19 at her weekly post-cabinet press conference.

The Government will soon consider placing the country in the “green” traffic light setting and shortening the self-isolation requirement, but a leading infectious disease expert hopes the whole system gets a fine-tuning.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said Cabinet would review the both the traffic light settings and the broader Covid-19 rules in two weeks.

“We have always said that when we came out the other side of winter, we’d have a look at all of our settings,” Ardern said.

The Government replaced a previous alert level system with the traffic light system, officially called the “Covid-19 Protection Framework”, at the beginning of December.

New Zealand has been at the “orange” setting since April, requiring face masks in some indoor locations and public transport.

The mask requirements would be removed under the green setting. This would essentially spell an end to requirements, except for self-isolation, designed to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The Opposition has been calling for the Government reduce the required Covid-19 self-isolation period from seven days to five days.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government will soon revise the traffic light settings.

Ardern confirmed this would also be considered with the review of the protection framework.

“It’s really important for us to remember that if you drop it from seven to five, you are accepting that you will have greater infections off the back of that,” Ardern said.

“It seems to be a pretty wide consensus now that if you cut it to five, there will be infectious people released before they no longer pose a risk to others. So that’s why we take public health advice on those decisions.”

University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said the traffic light system as a whole lacked nuance.

There were “three pillars” protecting Kiwis from the virus, he said – vaccinations, quarantine and isolation of active cases, and tools like mask use to limit transmission.

Infectious diseases and pandemic expert from University of Otago, Wellington, Professor Michael Baker says the traffic light systems lacks nuance.

“There is this perception green is somehow a massive transition from orange ... that’s not the case.

“I don’t think the move from orange to green is particularly meaningful.”

The traffic light system had become very much tied to mask use alone, Baker said. New cases had been dropping steadily, and restrictions would naturally be relaxed over time.

But he said he hoped the Government would “fine-tune” the system.

“I think it’s important to think about where we still need to be using masks.

“I’m not sure people would be keen to see the end of mask use at healthcare facilities or aged care facilities.”

Baker was also not convinced moving the required self-isolation period from seven to five days was the right move.

“At five days, two-thirds of people are still infectious ... Even at seven days a quarter of people are still excreting virus.”

Anything under 10 days was a risk, he said, and modelling suggested a test-to-release system requiring two negative tests to get out of isolation might work best.

“We still want a system that minimises transmission and keeps cases low ... But we also have to accept more likely than not [there will be] new variants, new waves of infection.

“We need to have a good system in place that can be scaled up.”

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has continued to spread, though the rate of transmission has headed downward.

On Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 2251. A week earlier, it was 3496. The most recent peak of cases was 11,000 a day in mid-July.

There were 1653 new community cases and 341 current hospitalisations, and a seven-day rolling average of six deaths daily attributable to Covid-19.

There have been 1884 deaths attributable to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, in 2020.