Adrian Rurawhe's job as Speaker could leave opening for Māori Party

Adrian Rurawhe has been elected Parliament's new Speaker, with the unanimous support of the House.

Adrian Rurawhe’s new role as Speaker of the House is heating up the competition for an already hotly contested seat, Te Tai Hauāuru.

His main competitor, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, believes her first term in Parliament has grown her profile enough that she’s well-placed to win the seat next year.

She says it will be a very tight race if Rurawhe chooses to contest the seat again, but he may not, given his new role.

The electorate, which spans the west of Te Ika ā Māui from Kāpiti to Waikato, is not a guaranteed seat for Labour. Despite strong support from the Rātana Church, which is based in Te Tai Hauāuru, Labour lost the seat for 10 years when Tariana Turia split to form the Māori Party.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Adrian Rurawhe has been elected Speaker of the House of Representatives.

At the last election, Rurawhe won by 1053 votes against Ngarewa-Packer​.

If Labour stands a less well known candidate, Ngarewa-Packer is optimistic about her chances and says she has worked to convince the electorate she can take over.

“At the 2020 election, I was relatively unknown. The odds were stacked, with a highly popular Labour Government - but it's different for 2023,” she said.

“Do I think I can do it? I absolutely do.”

She celebrated Rurawhe’s election as Speaker last week, saying it was fantastic for te ao Māori and Te Tai Hauāuru. However, she said it also raised questions around how Rurawhe would continue to serve as a representative for the very large electorate.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer will contest Te Tau Hauāuru again in 2023.

Asked if he should move to the list next year, she said: “He has the integrity to work out what is the best position for him to be in.”

Many people across te ao Māori, Parliament and Te Tai Hauāuru have celebrated Rurawhe’s appointment. He is the second Māori MP to be elected Speaker, which is the third-most important constitutional role in New Zealand.

Members of the Rātana Church have also celebrated the appointment. Rurawhe is the great-grandson of Rātana Church founder Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana, who was known as Te Māngai. The symbolism of the Speaker’s role, which is also known as te Māngai in Parliament, wasn’t lost – with many Rātana Church social media groups noting the significance of this appointment.

Rurawhe has not confirmed what his plan is going into the 2023 election.

Kent Blechynden/Stuff Former Speaker Lockwood Smith represented Rodney during his first term as Speaker.

Any MP can be elected Speaker, including those who hold electorate seats. Typically, however, the Speaker is in Parliament as a list MP – meaning they don’t represent a certain region – because they must remain politically neutral.

Since the introduction of MMP, two other speakers of Parliament have also been electorate MPs.

Sir Douglas Kidd represented Kaikōura in his first term as Speaker, in 1996. And Sir Lockwood Smith represented Rodney in his first term as Speaker, in 2008.

Both moved to become list-only MPs ahead of their second terms.

In June, Rurawhe said he would discuss his future with constituents before deciding if he should stand for Te Tai Hauāuru at the 2023 election.

Asked how those discussions were progressing, Rurawhe said he was yet to make a decision about the next election.

He said he needed to speak to “at least 21 iwi along with some very distinct community groups” before making his decision.

“I still have quite a few more places to visit, so it would be unfair to say that there is a clear overall view,” he said.

“Some want me to remain as their local MP and some are okay if I do not stand.”

He started as Speaker last week, after announcing his intention to replace outgoing Speaker Trevor Mallard in June.

A Labour Party spokesperson said MPs from the general electorates within the rohe of Te Tai Hauāuru would be able to assist Rurawhe’s constituents if they needed representation in the House, or with a minister.

When Trevor Mallard leaves, at the end of the year, Soraya Peke-Mason – who lives within Te Tai Hauāuru – is set to enter Parliament on the Labour list. The spokesperson said she would be able to help constituents from the electorate.