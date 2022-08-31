Government's proposed KiwiSaver move 'another tax grab' - National Leader Christopher Luxon

National leader Christopher Luxon sat down with Stuff's Luke Malpass to talk about a range of topics, including the Government's proposals to tax KiwiSaver.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has labelled a proposed move to charge GST on KiwiSaver fees as “another tax grab from a government that is addicted to spending.”

Sitting down with Stuff on Wednesday morning, Luxon said that the National Party would repeal the changes if it was in government after the next election - but that he hopes that the changes will not be implemented to start off.

“The country has an opportunity to stop it before it becomes more…the New Zealand public should come out and say sorry, as a team of 5 million, we don’t accept this, we don’t think it’s good.”

The Taxation (Annual Rates for 2022–23, Platform Economy, and Remedial Matters) Bill was introduced to Parliament on Tuesday, but is yet to be passed into law.

Luxon agreed with the Government’s other proposed changes to fringe benefit taxes and to charge GST on ride-sharing and food delivery apps, but said he needed to see more of the detail.

“The fringe benefit tax is a good thing…[as is] making sure there's fairness between big large multinational companies and local competitors.”

Ahead of Cabinet’s review of the traffic light settings and the broader Covid-19 rules, Luxon said that he “[doesn’t] think the traffic light system is working or relevant.”

A shorter five-day isolation period, simple masking rules and testing for workers was preferred by the Opposition leader.

“We’re in a place now where all workers are critical. Every sector, every region across this country is crying out for workers, so it should just be test to work.”