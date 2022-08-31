Government abandons controversial KiwiSaver service fees GST

Revenue Minister David Parker has pulled back on the addition of G.S.T on KiwiSaver fees.

The Government has abandoned plans to charge GST on KiwiSaver fees less than 24 hours after first announcing the scheme.

Revenue Minister David Parker said Inland Revenue and Treasury advised the change to remove a loophole used by large financial companies, so they would have to align with how others in New Zealand paid GST.

“However, it is clear from the reaction to this proposal that it has caused concern for Kiwis.”

The legislation would have taxed the service fees that fund managers charge, not KiwiSaver balances and contributions.

However, the Government was warned KiwiSaver providers might pass on the extra 15% to members, rather than cutting their own fees, which would cost people in compound-interest.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Government has quickly backtracked on a policy that could have hit nest egg values by adding GST to KiwiSaver fees.

Parker said the “furore” after the announcement was “besmirching” KiwiSaver.

“One of the headlines in one of the major newspapers said that this was a tax on KiwiSaver, which gave people the impression their KiwiSaver would be subject to GST which is not the case,” he said in the Beehive on Wednesday.

“The clarion call against it risks undermining public confidence in KiwiSaver.”

Aaron Wood/Stuff A Government proposal to add GST to KiwiSaver fees would have generated $225 million in tax per year from 2026.

Parker said the rule-change was hoped to help smaller financial companies compete with larger ones but – after the announcement – it was clear smaller providers opposed it too.

“During extensive consultation, views were mixed on the merits of the technical change,” he said in a statement.

“The large companies profiting from the current set-up were opposed to the change, while smaller providers were more supportive of the change.

“This was because these providers who did charge the full GST on their service fees faced unfair competition from the bigger players.”

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF National Party leader Christopher Luxon sat down with Stuff's Luke Malpass to talk about a range of topics, including the Government's proposals to add GST to KiwiSaver fees.

Parker said KiwiSaver contributions and balances were not going to be taxed under the legislation.

The proposed change would have generated an extra $225​ million a year in tax from 2026.