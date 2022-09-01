Mahuta says China must act on UN report about 'serious' human rights violations

Stuff Circuit's documentary Deleted exposes New Zealand business and political links to a Chinese company involved in human rights violations against Uyghurs and investigates the extrajudicial imprisonment of the brother of a Uyghur New Zealander.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has called on China take action in response to the United Nations finding it has committed possible crimes against humanity and “serious human rights violations” of the Uyghur people.

“We call on China to uphold its international human rights obligations and to respond to the concerns and the recommendations raised,” Mahuta said on Thursday.

“We are particularly concerned about the report’s conclusions regarding arbitrary detention, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, forced medical treatment, widespread surveillance, violations of reproductive rights, restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, and forced labour,” she said, in a statement.

New Zealand was pleased with the release of the report, she said, and would “take time to go through it” before responding further.

READ MORE:

* 'The blatant act of a bully': Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta condemns Russia's invasion at UN

* New Zealand punching below its weight - and its history - on China’s human rights crimes

* China's 'preposterous propaganda' presentation in Australia about Xinjiang's Uyghur people 'shameful' and 'crass'



China has for years denied credible evidence it has systematically abused Uyghurs, a Muslim minority, in Xinjiang province, through surveillance, mass incarceration and forced labour. Beijing has claimed it has embarked on a legitimate campaign against terrorism and extremism.

The long-delayed United Nations (UN) report, published on Thursday by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet​ in the final moments for her term in office, urged China to promptly release all people “arbitrarily deprived of their liberty” in training camps, prisons or other detention facilities.

“Serious human rights violations have been committed in [Xinjiang] in the context of the Government’s application of counter-terrorism and counter-’extremism’ strategies,” the report read.

“The extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups ... may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta says China is required to act after a UN report said China had committed serious human rights violations in Xinjiang, a western province.

Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnès Callamard​ said that, with the UN report finally released, the UN Human Rights Council needed to investigate China’s crimes.

“All member states have a moral obligation to support proposals to discuss the report and establish an investigatory mechanism, or else be left on the wrong side of history,” she said.

“There must be accountability for the Chinese government’s crimes against humanity, including through the identification and eventual prosecution of those individuals suspected of responsibility.”

The UN report said China had broadly defined both terrorism and extremism, the latter including matters of personal choice such as cultural expression, wearing beards, or “refusing” public services including radio and television.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP Police officers stand at the outer entrance of the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. Urumqi No. 3, China's largest detention center, is twice the size of Vatican City and has room for at least 10,000 inmates.

Chinese authorities had used “far-reaching powers” to respond to claimed extremism, including collecting biometric data, electronic surveillance, and orders controlling people’s movements and communications.

Since 2017 at least, an unknown but “substantial proportion” of Uyghur and other Muslim minority peoples in Xinjiang had been locked-up in purported vocational training centres. People were detained for signs of extremism including having too many children, wearing a veil or beard, or having contact with family abroad.

“Others were simply told that they were on a list or that a quota had to be fulfilled,” the UN report said.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP Guard towers stand on the perimeter wall of the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021.

The UN high commissioner recommended China release all people arbitrarily detained, “urgently” allow communication between detainees and family members, and reunite families.

It asked China to review its counter-terrorism and minority rights laws, repeal laws and policies that discriminate and have led to the rights violations, and investigate allegations of torture and sexual violence at its facilities.

China has also been asked to front up on reports of destroying mosques, stop intimidating Uyghur, and allow them to travel abroad.

Bachelet controversially visited Xinjiang in May, making the trip after four years of negotiations, and Covid-19 delays, over access to inspect claims of abuse.

But, accompanied by Chinese officials and unable to speak directly to detained Uyghurs, she was criticised by Amnesty International among others for participating in a “propaganda exercise”.

She said the trip was “an opportunity to hold direct discussions” with the Chinese leadership.

Beijing opposed the release of the report, claiming in a formal response to the UN that it was “committed to promoting international human rights” and had co-operated with the investigation.

Prior to the report’s publication, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian called it “a pure stunt orchestrated by the US and a handful of other Western countries”.